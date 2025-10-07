Home / Sci-Tech

Spotify incorporated into ChatGPT to power AI-driven music discovery

All the ChatGPT's Free users or Premium plan subscribers can now easily browse their favourite music on Spotify

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
In a progressive move, Spotify has incorporated the ChatGPT experience, offering personalised music recommendations right into conversations.

Spotify's integration into ChatGPT is currently accessible in English across 145 countries, and works on ChatGPT Free, Plus, and Pro accounts through both web and iOS and Android devices.

All the ChatGPT's Free users or Premium plan subscribers can now easily browse their favourite music.

After connecting, users can ask ChatGPT for song or playlist suggestions depending on their own choice, genre, or artist and instantly launch them in the Spotify app.

Already available on over 2,000 devices — from cars and TVs to smart home systems — the Swedish-music streaming giant has been expanding where and how listeners engage with their favourite sounds.

Within ChatGPT, the streaming service is revolutionising everyday conversation into an access point for musical exploration, assisting users to browse their old favourites songs.

Spotify's SVP and Global Head of consumer experience, Sten Garmark, stated, “Spotify’s vision has always been to be everywhere you are.”

"By bringing Spotify into ChatGPT, we’re creating a new way for fans to connect with artists and creators conversationally,” Garmark added.

Furthermore, Spotify confirmed that no podcasts, music,and video content from its platform will be shared with OpenAI for training purposes, ensuring greater privacy.

