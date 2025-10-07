Home / Sci-Tech

Harvest Moon 2025: Why moon appears bigger tonight?

The full moon is set to illuminate the skies again tonight at 6:25 pm BST near Saturn

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  
The first supermoon of 2025 called the Harvest Moon treated sky observers with a breathtaking view last night of October's Rare Moon set.

On October 7 2025, the moon appeared the biggest, brightest and yellowest of 2025, illuminating the skies across different countries.

Is tonight a full moon?

The full moon is set to illuminate the skies again tonight at 6:25 pm BST near Saturn.

The Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the September equinox.

Initially the first harvest moon of 2025 was likely to occur in September but this year it has appeared in October.

Why is the moon so big tonight?

A supermoon happens when the Moon is at its closest orbit to Earth during a full phase increasing its size and making it appear brighter and larger.

Unlike other full moons the Harvest Moon rises nearly at the same time for multiple nights.

This October supermoon is said to be the brightest and largest of 2025 which will be followed by the next supermoon the Beaver Moon set to occur on November 5.

