Sean Duffy named as interim NASA head after Trump snub to Jared Isaacman

US President Donald Trump has picked Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as interim NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) head after snubbing Jared Isaacman earlier this year.
According to CNN, Trump on Wednesday, July 9, announced that “fantastic leader” Duffy will lead the space administration of the country “for a short period of time.”
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the 79-year-old wrote, “Sean is doing a TREMENDOUS job in handling our Country’s Transportation Affairs, including creating a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control systems, while at the same time rebuilding our roads and bridges, making them efficient and beautiful again.”
“He will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time. Congratulations, and thank you, Sean,” he added.
Shortly after the Republican president's announcement, Duffy on X expressed that he was honoured to accept the mission and pledged to take over the space.
It is worth noting that Trump previously nominated tech billionaire Isaacman to lead NASA but in late May, after a “thorough review of prior associations,” withdrew his candidacy days before the Senate vote.
The CEO of Shift4, who has travelled to space twice privately, has strong ties with the tech mogul and former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk.
Trump, in a social media post over the weekend while discussing the Isaacman nomination, said that he thought it would be “inappropriate” that a very close friend would run NASA.