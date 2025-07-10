Tom Brady, Sofia Vergara sizzle ‘summer romance’ rumours after yacht photos

Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara have sparked “summer romance” rumours after their yacht photos went viral.

According to New York Post, the former NFL (National Football League) star and the Colombian-American actress were spotted spending time together in Ibiza, Spain.

Page Six reported on Tuesday that sources have described that Brady and Vergara began a “summer romance” on a luxury yacht a week ago, and they continued to spend time together in Ibiza.

The pair looked cosy at a dinner on Ritz-Carlton's superyacht “Luminara,” and photos of them together sparked a social media frenzy and dating rumours.

The source told Page Six that the seven-time Super Bowl champion “asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that the duo is not dating and it is just a “summer fling.” An insider added that they are “having fun” but are not a couple.

Brady and Vergara enjoyed the two-night luxury star-studded voyage along with A-list guests including Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, Martha Stewart, and Colman Domingo.

The luxury cruise sailed from Rome, and the two-night voyage included drone shows and performances from Ellie Goulding, Sting, and Janelle Monáe.

It is worth noting that both the Modern Family star and former New England Patriots quarterback are currently single.

Brady split with supermodel Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage in October 2022, while Vergara and Joe Manganiello ended their seven-year marriage in 2024.

