Sports

Duplantis eyes new world record after World Athletes of the Year award honour

Mondo Duplantis and McLaughlin-Levrone crowned as 2025 World Athletes of the Year

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Duplantis eyes new world record after World Athletes of the Year award honour
Duplantis eyes new world record after World Athletes of the Year award honour

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis achieved another career milestone in 2025 as he has been named as the World Athletes of the Year.

The World Athletics on Monday, December 1, announced that Duplantis and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have been recognized as the World Athletes of the Year for their standout achievements in 2025.

As per the sports governing body the names of the winners were revealed at the World Athletics Awards 2025 on Sunday.

Duplantis not only retained his indoor and outdoor world titles in the 2025 campaign but also rewrote the record books with ruthless consistency. The season saw him break his own world record four times, clearing 6.27m in Clermont-Ferrand, 6.28m in Stockholm, and 6.29m in Budapest.

He told World Athletics, “Thank you so much. This is such a huge honour. Thank you to the jury and World Athletics for voting me in yet again. I hope to keep pushing it. I hope to keep irritating everyone who has to vote for me for years to come.”

“'m proud to represent everyone who supports me – my family and my future wife. It's very special, I'm going to really cherish this one. I have an immense passion and joy for what I do. I'm so obsessed with pole vaulting and I love pushing myself,” he added.

Before being named as the World Athletes of the Year, Duplantis was announced as the men’s field athlete of the year and McLaughlin-Levrone as the women’s track athlete of the year.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Alcaraz presents MLS Eastern Conference champion trophy to Messi in Miami

Alcaraz presents MLS Eastern Conference champion trophy to Messi in Miami
Lionel Messi meets Carlos Alcaraz during the MLS Eastern Conference finals in Miami

Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Norris, Verstappen and Piastri set for thrilling showdown

Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Norris, Verstappen and Piastri set for thrilling showdown
The championship will be decided in a three-way contest at the final race in Abu Dhabi

Saliba out of Arsenal squad ahead of crucial Chelsea clash: Here's why

Saliba out of Arsenal squad ahead of crucial Chelsea clash: Here's why
William Saliba is known for his strength, pace, tackling, and composure

What's new in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Here's what to know

What's new in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Here's what to know
The biggest overhaul includes some gameplay changes, brand-new map, fresh weapons, and a redesigned battle pass

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in historic ODI milestone

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in historic ODI milestone
Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-format batters of all time

Former West Ham legend Billy Bonds passes away at 79

Former West Ham legend Billy Bonds passes away at 79
Billy Bonds retired in 1988 and later became a coach, managing the Hammers from 1990 to 1994

David Beckham celebrates Inter Miami's historic win with emotional message

David Beckham celebrates Inter Miami's historic win with emotional message
Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to first-ever MLS Cup final after becoming the Eastern Conference Champions’

Oscar Piastri revives F1 title hopes with dominant display in Qatar

Oscar Piastri revives F1 title hopes with dominant display in Qatar
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri leaves behind teammate Lando Norris to win the Qatar Sprint

Messi leads Inter Miami to first MLS Cup final with Eastern Conference title

Messi leads Inter Miami to first MLS Cup final with Eastern Conference title
Lionel Messi’s historic assist leads Inter Miami to first-ever MLS Cup final against Vancouver

GTA former co-founder reflects on early criticism on video games

GTA former co-founder reflects on early criticism on video games
Dan Houser recalled a time when people considered video game development as far from a “grown-up” career

Carlos Alcaraz debuts new hairstyle during Miami break

Carlos Alcaraz debuts new hairstyle during Miami break
Alcaraz won eight tittles, including the French Open and US Open during this year

Kenny Macintyre shares shocking health update on air

Kenny Macintyre shares shocking health update on air
BBC Radio Scotland presenter Kenny Macintyre surprised listeners as he spoke candidly about a personal health matter