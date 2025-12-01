Duplantis eyes new world record after World Athletes of the Year award honour

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis achieved another career milestone in 2025 as he has been named as the World Athletes of the Year.
The World Athletics on Monday, December 1, announced that Duplantis and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have been recognized as the World Athletes of the Year for their standout achievements in 2025.
As per the sports governing body the names of the winners were revealed at the World Athletics Awards 2025 on Sunday.
Duplantis not only retained his indoor and outdoor world titles in the 2025 campaign but also rewrote the record books with ruthless consistency. The season saw him break his own world record four times, clearing 6.27m in Clermont-Ferrand, 6.28m in Stockholm, and 6.29m in Budapest.
He told World Athletics, “Thank you so much. This is such a huge honour. Thank you to the jury and World Athletics for voting me in yet again. I hope to keep pushing it. I hope to keep irritating everyone who has to vote for me for years to come.”
“'m proud to represent everyone who supports me – my family and my future wife. It's very special, I'm going to really cherish this one. I have an immense passion and joy for what I do. I'm so obsessed with pole vaulting and I love pushing myself,” he added.
Before being named as the World Athletes of the Year, Duplantis was announced as the men’s field athlete of the year and McLaughlin-Levrone as the women’s track athlete of the year.