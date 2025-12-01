Sports

Alcaraz presents MLS Eastern Conference champion trophy to Messi in Miami

  • By Bushra Saleem
Carlos Alcaraz met football legend Lionel Messi in Miami as he attends MLS Eastern Conference showdown.

According to Tennis Update, the Spaniard who is enjoying his days in Miami while preparing for an exhibition, took to the field for the trophy ceremony after Inter Miami's latest match, handing the championship trophy to none other than Lionel Messi.

Alcaraz was present this Saturday in Florida, United States. At Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the number one was in attendance for Inter Miami's 5-1 victory over New York City and was in charge of presenting the MLS Eastern Conference champion trophy to the local team's captain, Messi.

Furthermore, the 6-time major champion did not leave empty-handed as Inter Miami gifted him a home team jersey with the number 99 on the back and the name "Carlitos.”

The Paris Olympic medalist started his latest Miami journey under the lights of Kaseya Center, slipping into a sleek black Miami Heat jersey and taking in the whirlwind pace of NBA action.

From there, the 22-year-old moved to Chase Stadium, stepping onto Inter Miami's turf in the club's unmistakable pink. Carlos stood near the tunnel when the players came out, embracing warm eye contact with Messi and greeting other players.

Moreover, the world no. 1 will return on December 8 for an exhibition match against the rising Brazilian star, Joao Fonseca. They will meet at IoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. 

