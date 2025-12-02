Moin Khan debunks death rumours: ‘I am very healthy’

Pakistani former cricketer Moin Khan debunked all the rumours regarding his death.
The former wicketkeeper batsman on Tuesday, December 2, posted a video on his social media to confirm that he is perfectly fine and “very healthy.”
False news regarding the 54-year-old’s death was circulated on social media, claiming that the Pakistani cricket administrator and coach passed away after suffering from fatal cardiac arrest.
The news sparked a frenzy on the internet, after which Khan released a video to refute false rumours and called out the individual responsible for spreading them.
The cricketer in a video on his Instagram story said, “I want to address a piece of news that has been circulating on social media since this morning, which is a clear example of irresponsibility. To those who have posted related to my health and my death, I want to assure all my fans and followers that, Alhamdulillah, I am very healthy and enjoying life.”
The video was widely shared by the X users who expressed their frustration on the spread of fake news.
A user wrote, “Shame on all those people who are spreading fake news related to former captain Moin Khan. Alhumdulillah, he is fit, fine and healthy.”
“Moin Khan is healthy; stay aware of fake news,” another added.
For the unversed, Khan represented the national cricket team from 1990 to 2004. He was also part of the team that won the 1992 Cricket World Cup. During his career he took over 100 catches in Test cricket, scoring over 3,000 ODI runs and taking over 200 catches in ODI cricket.