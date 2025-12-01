Andy Murray opens up about coaching rival Djokovic: 'Extremely challenging'

Andy Murray has recently spoken candidly about his brief coaching stint with his long-time rival Novak Djokovic.
The former world No. 1 admitted that his time guiding Djokovic didn't produce the results he hoped for.
Murray joined Djokovic’s coaching team last November but parted ways after just six months.
Their partnership was considered as one of the most intriguing partnerships of the modern era.
Murray, in his debut coaching role, guided Djokovic at the 2025 Australian Open and three other tennis tournaments.
In an interview with The Tennis Podcast, Murray said, "You're working with not only one of the best tennis players but one of the best athletes of all time, so my expectation was that it was going to be extremely challenging."
The tennis legend went on to share, "Novak, like myself, is a challenging character in terms of the way he goes about his tennis, [it] is extremely demanding. I look back on it and I'm glad that I did it. It's an amazing experience that I've had."
Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz to make it to the Australian Open semi-finals but had to withdraw from his semi-final match against Alexander Zverev due to an injury.
Murray retired from professional tennis in August 2024 after his final Olympic appearance in Paris.