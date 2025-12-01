Sports

Andy Murray opens up about coaching rival Djokovic: 'Extremely challenging'

The Djokovic–Murray rivalry is one of the most famous in the world of tennis

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Andy Murray opens up about coaching rival Djokovic: Extremely challenging
Andy Murray opens up about coaching rival Djokovic: 'Extremely challenging'

Andy Murray has recently spoken candidly about his brief coaching stint with his long-time rival Novak Djokovic.

The former world No. 1 admitted that his time guiding Djokovic didn't produce the results he hoped for.

Murray joined Djokovic’s coaching team last November but parted ways after just six months.

Their partnership was considered as one of the most intriguing partnerships of the modern era.

Murray, in his debut coaching role, guided Djokovic at the 2025 Australian Open and three other tennis tournaments.

In an interview with The Tennis Podcast, Murray said, "You're working with not only one of the best tennis players but one of the best athletes of all time, so my expectation was that it was going to be extremely challenging."

The tennis legend went on to share, "Novak, like myself, is a challenging character in terms of the way he goes about his tennis, [it] is extremely demanding. I look back on it and I'm glad that I did it. It's an amazing experience that I've had."

Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz to make it to the Australian Open semi-finals but had to withdraw from his semi-final match against Alexander Zverev due to an injury.

Murray retired from professional tennis in August 2024 after his final Olympic appearance in Paris. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nicola Pietrangeli, two-time French Open champion, passes away at 92

Nicola Pietrangeli, two-time French Open champion, passes away at 92
Italian tennis legend Nicola Pietrangeli dies at 92, months after son Giorgio's passing

Duplantis eyes new world record after World Athletes of the Year award honour

Duplantis eyes new world record after World Athletes of the Year award honour
Mondo Duplantis and McLaughlin-Levrone crowned as 2025 World Athletes of the Year

Alcaraz presents MLS Eastern Conference champion trophy to Messi in Miami

Alcaraz presents MLS Eastern Conference champion trophy to Messi in Miami
Lionel Messi meets Carlos Alcaraz during the MLS Eastern Conference finals in Miami

Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Norris, Verstappen and Piastri set for thrilling showdown

Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Norris, Verstappen and Piastri set for thrilling showdown
The championship will be decided in a three-way contest at the final race in Abu Dhabi

Saliba out of Arsenal squad ahead of crucial Chelsea clash: Here's why

Saliba out of Arsenal squad ahead of crucial Chelsea clash: Here's why
William Saliba is known for his strength, pace, tackling, and composure

What's new in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Here's what to know

What's new in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Here's what to know
The biggest overhaul includes some gameplay changes, brand-new map, fresh weapons, and a redesigned battle pass

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in historic ODI milestone

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in historic ODI milestone
Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-format batters of all time

Former West Ham legend Billy Bonds passes away at 79

Former West Ham legend Billy Bonds passes away at 79
Billy Bonds retired in 1988 and later became a coach, managing the Hammers from 1990 to 1994

David Beckham celebrates Inter Miami's historic win with emotional message

David Beckham celebrates Inter Miami's historic win with emotional message
Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to first-ever MLS Cup final after becoming the Eastern Conference Champions’

Oscar Piastri revives F1 title hopes with dominant display in Qatar

Oscar Piastri revives F1 title hopes with dominant display in Qatar
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri leaves behind teammate Lando Norris to win the Qatar Sprint

Messi leads Inter Miami to first MLS Cup final with Eastern Conference title

Messi leads Inter Miami to first MLS Cup final with Eastern Conference title
Lionel Messi’s historic assist leads Inter Miami to first-ever MLS Cup final against Vancouver

GTA former co-founder reflects on early criticism on video games

GTA former co-founder reflects on early criticism on video games
Dan Houser recalled a time when people considered video game development as far from a “grown-up” career