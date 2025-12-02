Alcaraz, Sinner's 'obsession' sparks fury over ATP's doubles neglect

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s “obsession” has sparked criticism from top doubles coach Calvin Betton.
According to Sportskeeda, Betton slammed ATP for its lack of coverage of doubles tennis events during an appearance on the Chip n Charge Tennis Podcast.
He highlighted partial coverage of singles events, especially when it comes to top stars like six-time Grand Slam Champion Alcaraz and world No. 2 Sinner.
Betton said, “There is zero marketing for this (doubles). Zero marketing. They're obsessed with, whenever Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner cross each other in a corridor, they'll stick a camera there and go ‘two legends meet’. This happens every week; there is no reason for you to get it on camera all the time. It's pathetic.”
He also revealed that the ATP even turned down one of the player's proposals to improve the coverage. Sharing the details of the proposal, he added that all the double players decided within themselves that the top 100 will stick in two grand each and will pay someone for marketing but did not get approval.
“I don't know if people know this, but the doubles players have specifically asked the ATP if they can run their own Instagram account, like a doubles-only Instagram account, the ATP turned it down. They wouldn't let them do it,” he asserted.
Furthermore, Alcaraz is currently enjoying his time in Miami, where he attended an Inter Miami match and met Lionel Messi. He will also play two exhibition matches in the United States on 7th and 8th December.
Meanwhile, Sinner is reportedly taking a break in the UAE after a successful year and will possibly attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.