Sports

Alcaraz, Sinner's 'obsession' sparks fury over ATP's doubles neglect

Calvin Betton criticises ATP over ‘pathetic’ coverage for doubles amid Sinner and Alcaraz focus

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Alcaraz, Sinners obsession sparks fury over ATPs doubles neglect
Alcaraz, Sinner's 'obsession' sparks fury over ATP's doubles neglect

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s “obsession” has sparked criticism from top doubles coach Calvin Betton.

According to Sportskeeda, Betton slammed ATP for its lack of coverage of doubles tennis events during an appearance on the Chip n Charge Tennis Podcast.

He highlighted partial coverage of singles events, especially when it comes to top stars like six-time Grand Slam Champion Alcaraz and world No. 2 Sinner.

Betton said, “There is zero marketing for this (doubles). Zero marketing. They're obsessed with, whenever Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner cross each other in a corridor, they'll stick a camera there and go ‘two legends meet’. This happens every week; there is no reason for you to get it on camera all the time. It's pathetic.”

He also revealed that the ATP even turned down one of the player's proposals to improve the coverage. Sharing the details of the proposal, he added that all the double players decided within themselves that the top 100 will stick in two grand each and will pay someone for marketing but did not get approval.

“I don't know if people know this, but the doubles players have specifically asked the ATP if they can run their own Instagram account, like a doubles-only Instagram account, the ATP turned it down. They wouldn't let them do it,” he asserted.

Furthermore, Alcaraz is currently enjoying his time in Miami, where he attended an Inter Miami match and met Lionel Messi. He will also play two exhibition matches in the United States on 7th and 8th December.

Meanwhile, Sinner is reportedly taking a break in the UAE after a successful year and will possibly attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Moin Khan debunks death rumours: ‘I am very healthy’

Moin Khan debunks death rumours: ‘I am very healthy’
Pakistan former cricketer Moin Khan sets record straight on death rumors amid social media frenzy

Hamilton's priceless reaction to Verstappen's Qatar GP win reveal: ‘Max won?’

Hamilton's priceless reaction to Verstappen's Qatar GP win reveal: ‘Max won?’
Max Verstappen's Qatar Grand Prix win sets up thrilling final Abu Dhabi showdown

Adam Thielen bids emotional farewell to Vikings fans: ‘In my heart, always’

Adam Thielen bids emotional farewell to Vikings fans: ‘In my heart, always’
Minnesota Vikings releases all-time great wide receiver Adam Thielen at his own request

Oleksandr Usyk announces plans for next fight against key opponent

Oleksandr Usyk announces plans for next fight against key opponent
Usyk has been the unified heavyweight champion since 2025 and has held the 'Ring' magazine title since 2022

Kylian Mbappé joins Messi, Ronaldo in 'exclusive' football milestone

Kylian Mbappé joins Messi, Ronaldo in 'exclusive' football milestone
Kylian Mbappé truly established himself as Real Madrid’s main player and leader in 2025

Andy Murray opens up about coaching rival Djokovic: 'Extremely challenging'

Andy Murray opens up about coaching rival Djokovic: 'Extremely challenging'
The Djokovic–Murray rivalry is one of the most famous in the world of tennis

Nicola Pietrangeli, two-time French Open champion, passes away at 92

Nicola Pietrangeli, two-time French Open champion, passes away at 92
Italian tennis legend Nicola Pietrangeli dies at 92, months after son Giorgio's passing

Duplantis eyes new world record after World Athletes of the Year award honour

Duplantis eyes new world record after World Athletes of the Year award honour
Mondo Duplantis and McLaughlin-Levrone crowned as 2025 World Athletes of the Year

Alcaraz presents MLS Eastern Conference champion trophy to Messi in Miami

Alcaraz presents MLS Eastern Conference champion trophy to Messi in Miami
Lionel Messi meets Carlos Alcaraz during the MLS Eastern Conference finals in Miami

Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Norris, Verstappen and Piastri set for thrilling showdown

Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Norris, Verstappen and Piastri set for thrilling showdown
The championship will be decided in a three-way contest at the final race in Abu Dhabi

Saliba out of Arsenal squad ahead of crucial Chelsea clash: Here's why

Saliba out of Arsenal squad ahead of crucial Chelsea clash: Here's why
William Saliba is known for his strength, pace, tackling, and composure

What's new in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Here's what to know

What's new in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Here's what to know
The biggest overhaul includes some gameplay changes, brand-new map, fresh weapons, and a redesigned battle pass