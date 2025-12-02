Sports

Oleksandr Usyk announces plans for next fight against key opponent

Usyk has been the unified heavyweight champion since 2025 and has held the 'Ring' magazine title since 2022

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Oleksandr Usyk announces plans for next fight against key opponent
Oleksandr Usyk announces plans for next fight against key opponent

Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has set his sights on Deontay Wilder as his next opponent.

Usyk has spoken publicly for the first time about his next fight, saying he wants to defend his WBC, WBA and IBF titles against Wilder.

Wilder, once a top and feared champion, has struggled in recent years with losses to Parker and Zhang and a low-profile comeback fight.

After over a year away from the ring, the 40-year-old returned in June with a relatively low-profile win over Tyrrell Anthony Herndon.

"I continue fighting next year. I want to fight Deontay Wilder. I think it's interesting," he told Boxing King Media.

"He is a world champion guy. A very famous and strong guy. One of the great heavyweights of the last 10 years. I spoke with my team and said he is the first option," Usyk who has not fought since defeating Daniel Dubois in July, added.

Usyk has been the unified heavyweight champion since 2025 and has held the Ring magazine title since 2022.

He previously held the undisputed championship in both cruiserweight and heavyweight, making him the first male boxer to become a three-time undisputed champion in the "four-belt era."

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Kylian Mbappé joins Messi, Ronaldo in 'exclusive' football milestone

Kylian Mbappé joins Messi, Ronaldo in 'exclusive' football milestone
Kylian Mbappé truly established himself as Real Madrid’s main player and leader in 2025

Andy Murray opens up about coaching rival Djokovic: 'Extremely challenging'

Andy Murray opens up about coaching rival Djokovic: 'Extremely challenging'
The Djokovic–Murray rivalry is one of the most famous in the world of tennis

Nicola Pietrangeli, two-time French Open champion, passes away at 92

Nicola Pietrangeli, two-time French Open champion, passes away at 92
Italian tennis legend Nicola Pietrangeli dies at 92, months after son Giorgio's passing

Duplantis eyes new world record after World Athletes of the Year award honour

Duplantis eyes new world record after World Athletes of the Year award honour
Mondo Duplantis and McLaughlin-Levrone crowned as 2025 World Athletes of the Year

Alcaraz presents MLS Eastern Conference champion trophy to Messi in Miami

Alcaraz presents MLS Eastern Conference champion trophy to Messi in Miami
Lionel Messi meets Carlos Alcaraz during the MLS Eastern Conference finals in Miami

Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Norris, Verstappen and Piastri set for thrilling showdown

Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Norris, Verstappen and Piastri set for thrilling showdown
The championship will be decided in a three-way contest at the final race in Abu Dhabi

Saliba out of Arsenal squad ahead of crucial Chelsea clash: Here's why

Saliba out of Arsenal squad ahead of crucial Chelsea clash: Here's why
William Saliba is known for his strength, pace, tackling, and composure

What's new in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Here's what to know

What's new in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Here's what to know
The biggest overhaul includes some gameplay changes, brand-new map, fresh weapons, and a redesigned battle pass

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in historic ODI milestone

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in historic ODI milestone
Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-format batters of all time

Former West Ham legend Billy Bonds passes away at 79

Former West Ham legend Billy Bonds passes away at 79
Billy Bonds retired in 1988 and later became a coach, managing the Hammers from 1990 to 1994

David Beckham celebrates Inter Miami's historic win with emotional message

David Beckham celebrates Inter Miami's historic win with emotional message
Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to first-ever MLS Cup final after becoming the Eastern Conference Champions’

Oscar Piastri revives F1 title hopes with dominant display in Qatar

Oscar Piastri revives F1 title hopes with dominant display in Qatar
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri leaves behind teammate Lando Norris to win the Qatar Sprint