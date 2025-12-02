Oleksandr Usyk announces plans for next fight against key opponent

Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has set his sights on Deontay Wilder as his next opponent.
Usyk has spoken publicly for the first time about his next fight, saying he wants to defend his WBC, WBA and IBF titles against Wilder.
Wilder, once a top and feared champion, has struggled in recent years with losses to Parker and Zhang and a low-profile comeback fight.
After over a year away from the ring, the 40-year-old returned in June with a relatively low-profile win over Tyrrell Anthony Herndon.
"I continue fighting next year. I want to fight Deontay Wilder. I think it's interesting," he told Boxing King Media.
"He is a world champion guy. A very famous and strong guy. One of the great heavyweights of the last 10 years. I spoke with my team and said he is the first option," Usyk who has not fought since defeating Daniel Dubois in July, added.
Usyk has been the unified heavyweight champion since 2025 and has held the Ring magazine title since 2022.
He previously held the undisputed championship in both cruiserweight and heavyweight, making him the first male boxer to become a three-time undisputed champion in the "four-belt era."