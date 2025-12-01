Kylian Mbappé joins Messi, Ronaldo in 'exclusive' football milestone

Kylian Mbappé has written his name into football history as he became only the third player after two football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to score 60 goals in 2025 calendar year.
By scoring penalty in Real Madrid’s match against Girona on Sunday, November 30, he achieved this rare milestone and also became the first French player since legendary Just Fontaine to reach such a tally in a single year.
In 2025, Mbappé truly established himself as Real Madrid’s main player and leader.
Mbappé has scored 53 goals for Real Madrid in 2025 and is aiming to match or surpass Ronaldo’s record of 59 goals in a single year for the club, as he is just six goals away. to achieve this historic milestone.
Real Madrid is under increasing pressure after drawing 1-1 with Girona, a result that worsened their recent form and made the title race in LaLiga tighter.
On this performance, Mbappé wrote on his social media account, “Not the result we wanted tonight. But the league is long. We have to change the dynamic and show who we are as a team."
Madrid aims to improve their league performance during an important series of winter matches, relying heavily on Mbappé to lead the attack.