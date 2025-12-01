Sports

Kylian Mbappé joins Messi, Ronaldo in 'exclusive' football milestone

Kylian Mbappé truly established himself as Real Madrid’s main player and leader in 2025

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Kylian Mbappé joins Messi, Ronaldo in exclusive football milestone
Kylian Mbappé joins Messi, Ronaldo in 'exclusive' football milestone

Kylian Mbappé has written his name into football history as he became only the third player after two football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to score 60 goals in 2025 calendar year.

By scoring penalty in Real Madrid’s match against Girona on Sunday, November 30, he achieved this rare milestone and also became the first French player since legendary Just Fontaine to reach such a tally in a single year.

In 2025, Mbappé truly established himself as Real Madrid’s main player and leader.

Mbappé has scored 53 goals for Real Madrid in 2025 and is aiming to match or surpass Ronaldo’s record of 59 goals in a single year for the club, as he is just six goals away. to achieve this historic milestone.

Real Madrid is under increasing pressure after drawing 1-1 with Girona, a result that worsened their recent form and made the title race in LaLiga tighter.

On this performance, Mbappé wrote on his social media account, “Not the result we wanted tonight. But the league is long. We have to change the dynamic and show who we are as a team."

Madrid aims to improve their league performance during an important series of winter matches, relying heavily on Mbappé to lead the attack.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Andy Murray opens up about coaching rival Djokovic: 'Extremely challenging'

Andy Murray opens up about coaching rival Djokovic: 'Extremely challenging'
The Djokovic–Murray rivalry is one of the most famous in the world of tennis

Nicola Pietrangeli, two-time French Open champion, passes away at 92

Nicola Pietrangeli, two-time French Open champion, passes away at 92
Italian tennis legend Nicola Pietrangeli dies at 92, months after son Giorgio's passing

Duplantis eyes new world record after World Athletes of the Year award honour

Duplantis eyes new world record after World Athletes of the Year award honour
Mondo Duplantis and McLaughlin-Levrone crowned as 2025 World Athletes of the Year

Alcaraz presents MLS Eastern Conference champion trophy to Messi in Miami

Alcaraz presents MLS Eastern Conference champion trophy to Messi in Miami
Lionel Messi meets Carlos Alcaraz during the MLS Eastern Conference finals in Miami

Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Norris, Verstappen and Piastri set for thrilling showdown

Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Norris, Verstappen and Piastri set for thrilling showdown
The championship will be decided in a three-way contest at the final race in Abu Dhabi

Saliba out of Arsenal squad ahead of crucial Chelsea clash: Here's why

Saliba out of Arsenal squad ahead of crucial Chelsea clash: Here's why
William Saliba is known for his strength, pace, tackling, and composure

What's new in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Here's what to know

What's new in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Here's what to know
The biggest overhaul includes some gameplay changes, brand-new map, fresh weapons, and a redesigned battle pass

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in historic ODI milestone

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in historic ODI milestone
Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-format batters of all time

Former West Ham legend Billy Bonds passes away at 79

Former West Ham legend Billy Bonds passes away at 79
Billy Bonds retired in 1988 and later became a coach, managing the Hammers from 1990 to 1994

David Beckham celebrates Inter Miami's historic win with emotional message

David Beckham celebrates Inter Miami's historic win with emotional message
Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to first-ever MLS Cup final after becoming the Eastern Conference Champions’

Oscar Piastri revives F1 title hopes with dominant display in Qatar

Oscar Piastri revives F1 title hopes with dominant display in Qatar
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri leaves behind teammate Lando Norris to win the Qatar Sprint

Messi leads Inter Miami to first MLS Cup final with Eastern Conference title

Messi leads Inter Miami to first MLS Cup final with Eastern Conference title
Lionel Messi’s historic assist leads Inter Miami to first-ever MLS Cup final against Vancouver