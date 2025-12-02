Robin Smith, iconic England cricket star dies at 62

Former England batter Robin Smith has passed away at the age of 62.
A statement from his family confirmed that Smith passed away unexpectedly in his apartment in South Perth on Monday December 1.
However, the cause of his death has not been determined.
A family statement read, "It is with the deepest and most profound sense of sadness and loss that we must announce the passing of Robin Smith. Robin rose to fame as one of England's most charismatic and popular players."
The statement added, "A brave and dashing batsman, he excelled both for Hampshire and his adopted country, collecting legions of admirers and friends along the way."
During his career, Smith played 62 Test matches from 1988 to 1996, scoring 4,236 runs with an impressive average of 43.67 and nine centuries.
ECB Chair Richard Thompson paid tribute to the legendary player, "He'll be remembered rightly as a great of Hampshire CCC. We're desperately sad to learn of his passing, and the thoughts of all of us in cricket are with his friends, family and loved ones."
By the time he retired in 2003 after 22 years of playing, he had scored an impressive 26,155 runs in first-class cricket with a solid average of 41.51.