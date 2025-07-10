North Korean defector takes historic stand: Files lawsuit against Kim Jong Un

A woman who escaped from North Korea has sued Kim Jong Un for the abuse she suffered while being held in the country.
According to BBC, Choi Min-kyung, who fled China from North Korea in 1997 but was sent back in 2008, claimed that she was tortured and sexually abused after repatriation.
In a historic move Min-kyung filed a lawsuit with civil and criminal charges against the North Korean leader in Seoul, becoming the first defector to take legal action against Kim.
Choi said, “I earnestly wish for this small step to become a cornerstone for the restoration of freedom and human dignity so that no more innocent North Koreans suffer under this brutal regime.”
“As a torture victim and survivor of the North Korean regime, I carry a deep and urgent responsibility to hold the Kim dynasty accountable for crimes against humanity,” she added.
After a few years, Choi escaped from North Korea once again in 2012 and now lives in the South and is still dealing with the trauma and needs medication.
The South Korean rights group, the Database Centre for North Korean Human Rights (NKDB), said that it is planning to bring the case against Kim, along with four Pyongyang officials, to the United Nations and the International Criminal Court.
It is worth noting, South Korean courts have previously ruled against North Korea in such cases, but Pyongyang did not bother and ignored these decisions.