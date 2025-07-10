North Korean defector takes historic stand: Files lawsuit against Kim Jong Un

North Korean defector takes historic stand: Files lawsuit against Kim Jong Un
North Korean defector takes historic stand: Files lawsuit against Kim Jong Un

A woman who escaped from North Korea has sued Kim Jong Un for the abuse she suffered while being held in the country.

According to BBC, Choi Min-kyung, who fled China from North Korea in 1997 but was sent back in 2008, claimed that she was tortured and sexually abused after repatriation.

In a historic move Min-kyung filed a lawsuit with civil and criminal charges against the North Korean leader in Seoul, becoming the first defector to take legal action against Kim.

Choi said, “I earnestly wish for this small step to become a cornerstone for the restoration of freedom and human dignity so that no more innocent North Koreans suffer under this brutal regime.”

“As a torture victim and survivor of the North Korean regime, I carry a deep and urgent responsibility to hold the Kim dynasty accountable for crimes against humanity,” she added.

After a few years, Choi escaped from North Korea once again in 2012 and now lives in the South and is still dealing with the trauma and needs medication.

The South Korean rights group, the Database Centre for North Korean Human Rights (NKDB), said that it is planning to bring the case against Kim, along with four Pyongyang officials, to the United Nations and the International Criminal Court.

It is worth noting, South Korean courts have previously ruled against North Korea in such cases, but Pyongyang did not bother and ignored these decisions.

Related
Read more : World

Liberian president speaks English, country's official language 'beautifully,' says Trump
Liberian president speaks English, country's official language 'beautifully,' says Trump
The president of Liberia was praised for his command of English at the White House meeting

Chicago flash flood 2025: 5+ inches of rain prompts emergency alerts

Chicago flash flood 2025: 5+ inches of rain prompts emergency alerts
Garfield Park area recorded a surprising 4.63 inches of rain in just 90 minutes, with a storm total of 5.45 inches

Russia launches largest-ever drone attack on Ukraine amid escalating tensions
Russia launches largest-ever drone attack on Ukraine amid escalating tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemns Russia’s biggest aerial attack during ‘peace’ efforts

Philadelphia union workers strike ends after deal with city council
Philadelphia union workers strike ends after deal with city council
Nearly 10,000 Philadelphia blue-collar employees went on strike over a pay and benefits dispute

New Mexico ‘dangerous’ flash flooding kills 2, sweeps away house
New Mexico ‘dangerous’ flash flooding kills 2, sweeps away house
New Mexico hit with record-breaking rainfall, flash flooding traps dozens in homes, vehicles

South Korea returns 6 North Koreans rescued at sea in ‘humanitarian stance’
South Korea returns 6 North Koreans rescued at sea in ‘humanitarian stance’
Seoul sends six non-defectors to North Korea after their ‘strong desire’ to return home

Guatemala shaken by series of earthquakes, authorities urge evacuations
Guatemala shaken by series of earthquakes, authorities urge evacuations
Guatemala earthquakes trigger landslides, causing injuries and widespread damage

New Mexico hit with flash flood warning as water sweeps away three people
New Mexico hit with flash flood warning as water sweeps away three people
A search operation for a father and two children is underway in Ruidoso after they were swept away in floodwater