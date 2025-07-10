Jane Birkin’s iconic Hermès bag becomes most expensive ever sold at auction

The original Hermès Birkin bag that was especially made for British actress and singer, Jane Birkin has been sold for a staggering price at auction.

The bag, which has been sold for £8.6 million ($10.1 million) is now become the most expensive handbag ever sold at auction.

Not only this, this bag has also become the second most costly fashion item ever sold.

This black leather bag was originally made in 1985 for Jane after her belongings fell out of her bag while she was seated next to the Hermès company boss on a plane.

As per the reports, Jane had asked why larger bags weren't made, so the head of Hermès drew a new design for a stylish handbag on a mid-flight on aeroplane sick bag.

This prototype of that bag was sold at Sotheby's auction in Paris to a private collector from Japan for a record-breaking price, much higher than the previous handbag record of €439,000 ($513,000).

The auction house said there was an "electrifying" 10-minute bidding war between "nine determined collectors," as per BBC.

The original bag had some special features like Jane's initial on the front flap, a shoulder strap that couldn't be removed, nail clippers she hung on the strap and marks left by stickers she used to show support for cause like Médecins du Monde and Unicef.

After Hermès designed the bag, they started selling it to the public and since then, it has become one of the most exclusive and high-status fashion items.

Many famous celebrities like Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham, Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez have been seen carrying it, which adds to its popularity.

Jane, who died in 2023 at the age of 76 kept this original bag for 10 years and in 1994 she gave it to be sold at an auction to help raise money for an AIDS charity.

