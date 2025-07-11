Ken Paxton's wife, Sen. Angela Paxton files for divorce on 'biblical grounds'

Texas State Senator Angela Paxton has filed for divorce from her husband, Attorney General Ken Paxton, after 38 years of marriage.
On Thursday, July 10, the senator cited "biblical grounds" as the reason for the filing in an emotional social media post.
Turning to her X account, Angela penned, "I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation."
She added, "But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage."
The announcement was made in the middle of Ken's, a strong ally of President Donald Trump, campaign against Senator John Cornyn in the 2026 Republican primary.
Submitted in Collin County, the divorce filing came less than two years after the attorney general was investigated for federal corruption and faced a state impeachment trial in 2023.
With Angela at his side, the trial highlighted Ken's misuse of his authority as Attorney General and also publicized his extramarital affair.
In the trial, it was revealed that the 62-year-old US politician was having an affair with a local estate developer, who was under FBI investigation at the time.
Paxton also posted a statement of his own shortly after, noting, "After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives."
Senator Angela Paxton, a Republican representing North Texas, was barred from voting in her husband's impeachment trial but was present throughout the proceedings.
Ken Paxton was first elected attorney general in 2015 and has long faced legal and ethical scrutiny, including a now-closed securities fraud case.