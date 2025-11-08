Philippines braces for super Typhoon Fung-wong days after deadly storm

The Philippines is preparing for another dangerous typhoon just days after a previous storm which killed at least 200 people.
The new storm, named Fung-wong which is known locally as Uwan is expected to strengthen into a super typhoon with winds reaching at least 185 km/h (115mph).
It could reach the island of Luzon by Sunday evening and is expected to bring heavy rain and storm surges.
Considering this, some schools have cancelled in-person classes while Philippine Airlines has cancelled several domestic flights.
Typhoon Fung-wong will weaken after hitting land but will still be strong while crossing Luzon.
While the storm will affect much of Philippines, areas like the small island of Catanduanes near southern Luzon which are directly in its path are at greater risk.
People living their and in other low-lying or coastal regions have been adviced to evacuate to higher ground to say safe before the storm will hit.
Earlier Typhoon Kalmaegi caused widespread damage and killed at least 204 people with over 100 people are still missing.
The Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to tropical cyclones, due to its location on the Pacific Ocean.
About 20 storms happen in that region each year and roughly half hit the Philippines.