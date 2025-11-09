UK prepares major asylum changes amid record Channel crossings

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to make major changes to the UK's asylum system as Channel crossings exceed record high.
As of Remembrance Sunday, the number of migrants crossing the English Channel has exceeded 39,000 and authorities revealed that 14 locations could potentially be used to accommodate up to 10,000 asylum seekers.
Separately on Sunday, November 9, around 300 people are believed to have crossed the Channel, as per ExpressUK.
The officials may adopt approaches similar to those used in Denmark, including stricter rules on allowing families to reunite and limiting most refugees to only temporary stay in the country.
In Denmark, only refugees who are personally in danger by foreign government are usually granted protection.
Also, most refugees who are granted asylum for fleeing conflicts are only allowed to stay temporarily and they can be sent back if the government later considers their home country safe.
As per the outlet, Mahmood wants to make the UK less attractive to migrants and make it easier to deport people who are not allowed to stay.
The sources reported that Home Secretary is eager to meet Rasmus Stoklund, Denmark’s immigration minister and a member of the Social Democrats at the earliest opportunity.