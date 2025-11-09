Maxwell living like ‘Alice in Wonderland’ in a Texas jail, emails reveal

World

Leaked emails show Ghislaine Maxwell enjoying ‘cleaner, safer’ life in a Texas minimum‑security camp

  By Bushra Saleem
Ghislaine Maxwell has said she is "much, much happier" since being moved to a minimum-security prison in Texas, leaked emails reveal.

The messages exclusively obtained by NBC News unveiled the details about her “cleaner, safer” life in a Texas minimum‑security camp.

Maxwell, a disgraced British socialite and ex-girlfriend of the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

She was moved days after being interviewed by the Justice Department in July, even though prisoners convicted of sex offences aren't meant to be held in such facilities.

This - along with reported perks such as meals sent to her dormitory room, late-night workouts and permission to shower when other inmates are in bed, have led some critics to claim she is receiving "VIP treatment".

Describing conditions at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, Maxwell wrote to a relative, "The food is legions better, the place is clean, the staff polite... I haven't heard or seen the usual foul language or screaming accompanied by threats levelled by inmates by anyone.”

"I have not seen a single fight, drug deal, passed out person or naked inmate running around or several of them congregating in a shower! In other words, I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderland's looking glass," she added.

The 63-year-old contrasted this with FCI Tallahassee in Florida, where she described possums falling from ceilings, frying on ovens, and mingling with food being served.

Federal Prison Camp Bryan is located in a residential area, ringed with barbed wire and houses about 635 prisoners, and Maxwell's arrival over the summer sparked protests.

