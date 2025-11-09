World

Tenerife tragedy: Three dead, 15 injured in sudden sea surge

The Canary Islands are a group of Spanish islands near the west coast of Africa including Tenerife

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Tenerife tragedy: Three dead, 15 injured in sudden sea surge
Tenerife tragedy: Three dead, 15 injured in sudden sea surge

Three people have tragically lost their lives after being swept into the sea near Tenerife due to dangerous weather conditions.

Strong waves from a sudden rise in sea level called a tidal surge pulled them into the Atlantic Ocean.

As per multiple reports, a 43-year-old man from La Orotava man fell into water at Charco del Viento, a scenic jockey area in northern Tenerife near Icod de los Vinos.

He was rescued by a helicopter and taken to the hospital but was later declared dead upon arrival.

Another man, whose identity has not been released yet was found floating in the sea near Cabezo beach in southern Tenerife where rescue teams tried to save him but were unsuccessful.

While, a 79-year-old Dutch woman died of a heart attack after a wave swept several of people into the sea at Puerto de la Cruz in northern Tenerife.

Considering this, authorities have warned people about high tides and strong winds while told them to stay away from coastal paths and not to risk their safety.

As per the outlet, about 15 people were injured in four separate locations along the coast of Tenerife on Saturday, November 9.

The Canary Islands, a group of Spanish islands near the west coast of Africa that includes Tenerife are being closely monitored for coastal dangers like strong waves and tides.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Camber Sands Beach contaminated by plastic in severe 'environmental catastrophe'

Camber Sands Beach contaminated by plastic in severe 'environmental catastrophe'
Camber Sands is one of the rare places on England's south coast that has sand dunes

Syrian President Sharaa lands in Washington for historic talks with Trump

Syrian President Sharaa lands in Washington for historic talks with Trump
Donald Trump to meet Syrian leader Ahmed  al‑Sharaa in the White House as US lifts terrorism sanctions

Super typhoon’ Fung‑wong hits the Philippines, still devastated by Kalmaegi

Super typhoon’ Fung‑wong hits the Philippines, still devastated by Kalmaegi
Super Typhoon Fung‑wong barrels toward the Philippines as nearly a million flee the coast

Maxwell living like ‘Alice in Wonderland’ in a Texas jail, emails reveal

Maxwell living like ‘Alice in Wonderland’ in a Texas jail, emails reveal
Leaked emails show Ghislaine Maxwell enjoying ‘cleaner, safer’ life in a Texas minimum‑security camp

Trump caught with eyes closed at White House ceremony fuels online speculation

Trump caught with eyes closed at White House ceremony fuels online speculation
Photos of Trump appearing to nap in the Oval Office sparks ‘Dozy Don’ memes across social media

Brazil tornado leaves six dead, 750 injured in Rio Bonito do Iguacu

Brazil tornado leaves six dead, 750 injured in Rio Bonito do Iguacu
Southern Brazil in shock after deadly tornado as state of Parana declares emergency

Philippines braces for super Typhoon Fung-wong days after deadly storm

Philippines braces for super Typhoon Fung-wong days after deadly storm
The Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to tropical cyclones

US withdraws from South Africa G20 over alleged rights abuses

US withdraws from South Africa G20 over alleged rights abuses
Trump has often claimed that South Africa treats its white population unfairly

Former 'Top Gear' presenter Quentin Willson dies at age of 68

Former 'Top Gear' presenter Quentin Willson dies at age of 68
Quentin Willson was popular for his sharp wit and deep automotive knowledge

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in Manhattan for 2025 holiday season

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in Manhattan for 2025 holiday season
Norway Spruce made the 150-mile journey from the Albany suburbs to Manhattan

Ybor car crash: Four dead, 11 Injured after reckless driver hits bar

Ybor car crash: Four dead, 11 Injured after reckless driver hits bar
A street racer has crashed into a Florida bar after losing control of his car

Davina McCall shares shocking health update: Found lump in her breast

Davina McCall shares shocking health update: Found lump in her breast
Davina McCall has revealed about her breast cancer diagnosis and underwent a lumpectomy in October