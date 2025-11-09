Tenerife tragedy: Three dead, 15 injured in sudden sea surge

Three people have tragically lost their lives after being swept into the sea near Tenerife due to dangerous weather conditions.
Strong waves from a sudden rise in sea level called a tidal surge pulled them into the Atlantic Ocean.
As per multiple reports, a 43-year-old man from La Orotava man fell into water at Charco del Viento, a scenic jockey area in northern Tenerife near Icod de los Vinos.
He was rescued by a helicopter and taken to the hospital but was later declared dead upon arrival.
Another man, whose identity has not been released yet was found floating in the sea near Cabezo beach in southern Tenerife where rescue teams tried to save him but were unsuccessful.
While, a 79-year-old Dutch woman died of a heart attack after a wave swept several of people into the sea at Puerto de la Cruz in northern Tenerife.
Considering this, authorities have warned people about high tides and strong winds while told them to stay away from coastal paths and not to risk their safety.
As per the outlet, about 15 people were injured in four separate locations along the coast of Tenerife on Saturday, November 9.
The Canary Islands, a group of Spanish islands near the west coast of Africa that includes Tenerife are being closely monitored for coastal dangers like strong waves and tides.