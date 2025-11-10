US government longest shutdown nears end as eight Democrats join Republicans

World

  • By Bushra Saleem
Senators have passed a deal that paves the way to ending the longest US government shutdown in history.

According to BBC, a group of Democratic lawmakers backed an agreement negotiated with Republicans in the Senate.

After 40 days of stalemate, this is the first sign of any progress, but the deal still needs to pass the House, and Democrats opposed to it in the Senate could slow the process down

Some high-profile Democrats are furious a minority of their Senate colleagues did a deal with Trump's Republicans.

The US Senate on Sunday moved forward on a measure aimed at reopening the federal government and ending a now 40-day shutdown that has sidelined federal workers, delayed food aid and snarled air travel.

In a procedural vote, senators advanced a House-passed bill that will be amended to fund the government until January 30 and include a package of three full-year appropriations bills.

If the Senate eventually passes the bill, the package still must be approved by the House of Representatives and sent to President Donald Trump for his signature, a process that could take several days.

