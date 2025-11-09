World

Syrian President Sharaa lands in Washington for historic talks with Trump

Donald Trump to meet Syrian leader Ahmed  al‑Sharaa in the White House as US lifts terrorism sanctions

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Syrian President Sharaa lands in Washington for historic talks with Trump
Syrian President Sharaa lands in Washington for historic talks with Trump

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has arrived in the United States for an official visit, according to state media, during which Washington hopes to enlist Damascus in its coalition against ISIL, or ISIS.

Al-Sharaa’s arrival in the US capital came late on Saturday as Syria’s Ministry of Interior announced launching a “large-scale security operation” across the country, targeting ISIL cells, Al Jazeera reported.

Al-Sharaa, whose rebel forces ousted longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad late last year, is due to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

It is the first such visit by a Syrian president since the country’s independence in 1946, according to analysts. Al-Sharaa, who had met Trump for the first time in Riyadh in May, was removed from a US “terrorist” sanctions list on Friday.

US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said earlier this month that al-Sharaa would “hopefully” sign an agreement to join the international US-led alliance against ISIL.

Washington is also preparing to establish a military presence at an airbase in Damascus to help enable a security pact that the US is brokering between Syria and Israel, according to the Reuters and AFP news agencies. Syrian state news agency SANA has quoted a Syrian foreign ministry source as denying the reports.

For his part, al-Sharaa is expected to seek funds for Syria, which faces significant challenges in rebuilding after 13 years of brutal war.

The World Bank has estimated that the cost of reconstruction could take at least $216bn, a figure that it described as a “conservative best estimate.”

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Super typhoon’ Fung‑wong hits the Philippines, still devastated by Kalmaegi

Super typhoon’ Fung‑wong hits the Philippines, still devastated by Kalmaegi
Super Typhoon Fung‑wong barrels toward the Philippines as nearly a million flee the coast

Maxwell living like ‘Alice in Wonderland’ in a Texas jail, emails reveal

Maxwell living like ‘Alice in Wonderland’ in a Texas jail, emails reveal
Leaked emails show Ghislaine Maxwell enjoying ‘cleaner, safer’ life in a Texas minimum‑security camp

Trump caught with eyes closed at White House ceremony fuels online speculation

Trump caught with eyes closed at White House ceremony fuels online speculation
Photos of Trump appearing to nap in the Oval Office sparks ‘Dozy Don’ memes across social media

Brazil tornado leaves six dead, 750 injured in Rio Bonito do Iguacu

Brazil tornado leaves six dead, 750 injured in Rio Bonito do Iguacu
Southern Brazil in shock after deadly tornado as state of Parana declares emergency

Philippines braces for super Typhoon Fung-wong days after deadly storm

Philippines braces for super Typhoon Fung-wong days after deadly storm
The Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to tropical cyclones

US withdraws from South Africa G20 over alleged rights abuses

US withdraws from South Africa G20 over alleged rights abuses
Trump has often claimed that South Africa treats its white population unfairly

Former 'Top Gear' presenter Quentin Willson dies at age of 68

Former 'Top Gear' presenter Quentin Willson dies at age of 68
Quentin Willson was popular for his sharp wit and deep automotive knowledge

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in Manhattan for 2025 holiday season

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in Manhattan for 2025 holiday season
Norway Spruce made the 150-mile journey from the Albany suburbs to Manhattan

Ybor car crash: Four dead, 11 Injured after reckless driver hits bar

Ybor car crash: Four dead, 11 Injured after reckless driver hits bar
A street racer has crashed into a Florida bar after losing control of his car

Davina McCall shares shocking health update: Found lump in her breast

Davina McCall shares shocking health update: Found lump in her breast
Davina McCall has revealed about her breast cancer diagnosis and underwent a lumpectomy in October

Birmingham stabbing leaves woman seriously injured, suspect arrested

Birmingham stabbing leaves woman seriously injured, suspect arrested
Knife related crimes in England and Wales have been rising steadily since 2011

Osaka Expo Merchandise remains in strong demand as businesses extend sales

Osaka Expo Merchandise remains in strong demand as businesses extend sales
Osaka merchandise's increasing demand prompted multiple Japanese businesses to continue sales