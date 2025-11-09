World

Trump caught with eyes closed at White House ceremony fuels online speculation

Photos of Trump appearing to nap in the Oval Office sparks ‘Dozy Don’ memes across social media

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Trump caught with eyes closed at White House ceremony fuels online speculation
Trump caught with eyes closed at White House ceremony fuels online speculation

Images of Donald Trump appearing to close his eyes at an Oval Office announcement this week rocketed around social media.

According to CNN, president’s opponents have seized on the footage to raise questions about Trump’s on-the-job performance.

Trump was participating in an announcement Thursday about cutting prices for popular weight-loss drugs, speaking from behind the Resolute Desk alongside other officials.

At moments, Trump’s eyes appeared closed, and at others he seemed to struggle to keep them open. He rubbed his eyes at points.

The images drew swift criticism from Trump’s critics. The press office for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, one of the president’s top foils, posted images from the event and wrote, “DOZY DON IS BACK.”

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to CNN that “the President was not sleeping; in fact, he spoke throughout and took many questions from the press during this announcement which represents a historic reduction in prices for Americans on two drugs that help Americans struggling with diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and other conditions.”

“This announcement by President Trump will save a significant amount of money and countless American lives, and yet the failing, liberal media want to push a garbage narrative instead of covering it,” she added.

Trump appears in public regularly and participates in lengthy question-and-answer sessions with reporters. Aides and Cabinet members routinely praise his stamina and describe receiving phone calls or messages from him at all hours.

A day before Thursday’s event, Trump traveled to Miami for an economic speech that lasted more than an hour. He also completed a three-nation swing through Asia at the end of last month.

Still, questions about Trump’s health have persisted since he took office as the oldest man ever inaugurated to the job.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Brazil tornado leaves six dead, 750 injured in Rio Bonito do Iguacu

Brazil tornado leaves six dead, 750 injured in Rio Bonito do Iguacu
Southern Brazil in shock after deadly tornado as state of Parana declares emergency

Philippines braces for super Typhoon Fung-wong days after deadly storm

Philippines braces for super Typhoon Fung-wong days after deadly storm
The Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to tropical cyclones

US withdraws from South Africa G20 over alleged rights abuses

US withdraws from South Africa G20 over alleged rights abuses
Trump has often claimed that South Africa treats its white population unfairly

Former 'Top Gear' presenter Quentin Willson dies at age of 68

Former 'Top Gear' presenter Quentin Willson dies at age of 68
Quentin Willson was popular for his sharp wit and deep automotive knowledge

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in Manhattan for 2025 holiday season

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in Manhattan for 2025 holiday season
Norway Spruce made the 150-mile journey from the Albany suburbs to Manhattan

Ybor car crash: Four dead, 11 Injured after reckless driver hits bar

Ybor car crash: Four dead, 11 Injured after reckless driver hits bar
A street racer has crashed into a Florida bar after losing control of his car

Davina McCall shares shocking health update: Found lump in her breast

Davina McCall shares shocking health update: Found lump in her breast
Davina McCall has revealed about her breast cancer diagnosis and underwent a lumpectomy in October

Birmingham stabbing leaves woman seriously injured, suspect arrested

Birmingham stabbing leaves woman seriously injured, suspect arrested
Knife related crimes in England and Wales have been rising steadily since 2011

Osaka Expo Merchandise remains in strong demand as businesses extend sales

Osaka Expo Merchandise remains in strong demand as businesses extend sales
Osaka merchandise's increasing demand prompted multiple Japanese businesses to continue sales

Joe Biden opens up about his cancer treatment, slams Trump on shutdown

Joe Biden opens up about his cancer treatment, slams Trump on shutdown
Biden celebrates Democratic Party’s massive victory in first major election in Trump’s second term

Kentucky crash prompts UPS, FedEx to ground MD‑11 aircraft

Kentucky crash prompts UPS, FedEx to ground MD‑11 aircraft
US cargo giants UPS and FedEx ground MD‑11 aircraft after deadly Louisville crash

Miss Chile breaks silence after controversial ‘snorting’ stunt at Miss Universe

Miss Chile breaks silence after controversial ‘snorting’ stunt at Miss Universe
Miss Chile’s ’drug‑snorting’ prank at Miss Universe 2025 goes viral, sparking backlash