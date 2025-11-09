World

$2,000 tariff dividend check proposed by Trump for most Americans

US President Trump suggested using tariff revenue to fund payments of at least $2,000 to most Americans

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
$2,000 tariff dividend check proposed by Trump for most Americans
$2,000 tariff dividend check proposed by Trump for most Americans 

Donald Trump has recently suggested distributing $2,000 to Americans using money from tariffs collected under his administration.

This proposal appears to be a way to gain public approval and support for his policies.

“A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, November 9.

$2,000 tariff dividend check proposed by Trump for most Americans

In the post, Trump also point out people who oppose tariffs by calling them "FOOLS!" adding, "We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion."

Earlier this year, Republican Senator Josh Hawley proposed a similar idea, suggesting $600 in tariff rebates for almost all Americans and their children.

However, as per the reports, this new plan would likely need approval from Congress.

According to a Treasury Department report from September, the US government collected $195 billion in tariff duties during the first three quarters of the year.

Trump has repeatedly proposed giving American stimulus checks using money from tariffs, suggesting amount between $1,000 and $2,000.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

UK prepares major asylum changes amid record Channel crossings

UK prepares major asylum changes amid record Channel crossings
UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood wants to make the UK less attractive to migrants

Tenerife tragedy: Three dead, 15 injured in sudden sea surge

Tenerife tragedy: Three dead, 15 injured in sudden sea surge
The Canary Islands are a group of Spanish islands near the west coast of Africa including Tenerife

Camber Sands Beach contaminated by plastic in severe 'environmental catastrophe'

Camber Sands Beach contaminated by plastic in severe 'environmental catastrophe'
Camber Sands is one of the rare places on England's south coast that has sand dunes

Syrian President Sharaa lands in Washington for historic talks with Trump

Syrian President Sharaa lands in Washington for historic talks with Trump
Donald Trump to meet Syrian leader Ahmed  al‑Sharaa in the White House as US lifts terrorism sanctions

Super typhoon’ Fung‑wong hits the Philippines, still devastated by Kalmaegi

Super typhoon’ Fung‑wong hits the Philippines, still devastated by Kalmaegi
Super Typhoon Fung‑wong barrels toward the Philippines as nearly a million flee the coast

Maxwell living like ‘Alice in Wonderland’ in a Texas jail, emails reveal

Maxwell living like ‘Alice in Wonderland’ in a Texas jail, emails reveal
Leaked emails show Ghislaine Maxwell enjoying ‘cleaner, safer’ life in a Texas minimum‑security camp

Trump caught with eyes closed at White House ceremony fuels online speculation

Trump caught with eyes closed at White House ceremony fuels online speculation
Photos of Trump appearing to nap in the Oval Office sparks ‘Dozy Don’ memes across social media

Brazil tornado leaves six dead, 750 injured in Rio Bonito do Iguacu

Brazil tornado leaves six dead, 750 injured in Rio Bonito do Iguacu
Southern Brazil in shock after deadly tornado as state of Parana declares emergency

Philippines braces for super Typhoon Fung-wong days after deadly storm

Philippines braces for super Typhoon Fung-wong days after deadly storm
The Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to tropical cyclones

US withdraws from South Africa G20 over alleged rights abuses

US withdraws from South Africa G20 over alleged rights abuses
Trump has often claimed that South Africa treats its white population unfairly

Former 'Top Gear' presenter Quentin Willson dies at age of 68

Former 'Top Gear' presenter Quentin Willson dies at age of 68
Quentin Willson was popular for his sharp wit and deep automotive knowledge

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in Manhattan for 2025 holiday season

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in Manhattan for 2025 holiday season
Norway Spruce made the 150-mile journey from the Albany suburbs to Manhattan