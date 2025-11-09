$2,000 tariff dividend check proposed by Trump for most Americans 

Donald Trump has recently suggested distributing $2,000 to Americans using money from tariffs collected under his administration.
This proposal appears to be a way to gain public approval and support for his policies.
“A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, November 9.
In the post, Trump also point out people who oppose tariffs by calling them "FOOLS!" adding, "We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion."
Earlier this year, Republican Senator Josh Hawley proposed a similar idea, suggesting $600 in tariff rebates for almost all Americans and their children.
However, as per the reports, this new plan would likely need approval from Congress.
According to a Treasury Department report from September, the US government collected $195 billion in tariff duties during the first three quarters of the year.
Trump has repeatedly proposed giving American stimulus checks using money from tariffs, suggesting amount between $1,000 and $2,000.