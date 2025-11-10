World

World’s largest spider web spanning 106 square meters find in Albania‑Greece

Scientists discover Europe’s biggest spider web, home to 111,000 spiders, in Sulfur Cave

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
World’s largest spider web spanning 106 square meters find in Albania‑Greece
World’s largest spider web spanning 106 square meters find in Albania‑Greece

The first evidence of colonial behaviour in two common spider species and probably represents the largest spider web in the world.

According to Euro News, researchers have discovered more than 111,000 spiders thriving in what appears to be the world's largest spider web, deep inside a pitch-black cave on the Albanian-Greek border.

The "extraordinary" colony consists of a colossal web in a permanently dark zone of the cave, according to a study published 17 October in the journal Subterranean Biology.

The web stretches 106 square meters along the wall of a narrow, low-ceilinged passage near the cave entrance. It is a jumble of thousands of individual, funnel-shaped tissues, the researchers noted.

This is the first evidence of colonial behaviour in two common spider species and likely represents the largest spider web in the world, said lead study author István Urák, associate professor of biology at the Hungarian Sapientia University of Transylvania in Romania.

The megalopolis of spiders is located in the Cave of Sulphur, a cave with a sulphuric-acid hollow formed by the oxidation of hydrogen sulphide in the groundwater.

While researchers uncovered tantalising new information about the Sulphur Cave spider colony, they were not the first to see the giant web.

Speleologists from the Czech Speleological Society discovered it in 2022 during an expedition to Vromoner Canyon. 

A team of scientists then visited the cave in 2024, collecting samples of the web that Urák analysed before embarking on his own expedition to Sulphur Cave.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

US government longest shutdown nears end as eight Democrats join Republicans

US government longest shutdown nears end as eight Democrats join Republicans
Democrats and Republicans strike a deal to end government shutdown after 40 days

BBC chiefs Tim Davie, CEO Turness step down over Trump speech edit backlash

BBC chiefs Tim Davie, CEO Turness step down over Trump speech edit backlash
BBC top leaders resign amid accusations of bias after edited Trump interview aired on Panorama

$2,000 tariff dividend check proposed by Trump for most Americans

$2,000 tariff dividend check proposed by Trump for most Americans
US President Trump suggested using tariff revenue to fund payments of at least $2,000 to most Americans

UK prepares major asylum changes amid record Channel crossings

UK prepares major asylum changes amid record Channel crossings
UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood wants to make the UK less attractive to migrants

Tenerife tragedy: Three dead, 15 injured in sudden sea surge

Tenerife tragedy: Three dead, 15 injured in sudden sea surge
The Canary Islands are a group of Spanish islands near the west coast of Africa including Tenerife

Camber Sands Beach contaminated by plastic in severe 'environmental catastrophe'

Camber Sands Beach contaminated by plastic in severe 'environmental catastrophe'
Camber Sands is one of the rare places on England's south coast that has sand dunes

Syrian President Sharaa lands in Washington for historic talks with Trump

Syrian President Sharaa lands in Washington for historic talks with Trump
Donald Trump to meet Syrian leader Ahmed  al‑Sharaa in the White House as US lifts terrorism sanctions

Super typhoon’ Fung‑wong hits the Philippines, still devastated by Kalmaegi

Super typhoon’ Fung‑wong hits the Philippines, still devastated by Kalmaegi
Super Typhoon Fung‑wong barrels toward the Philippines as nearly a million flee the coast

Maxwell living like ‘Alice in Wonderland’ in a Texas jail, emails reveal

Maxwell living like ‘Alice in Wonderland’ in a Texas jail, emails reveal
Leaked emails show Ghislaine Maxwell enjoying ‘cleaner, safer’ life in a Texas minimum‑security camp

Trump caught with eyes closed at White House ceremony fuels online speculation

Trump caught with eyes closed at White House ceremony fuels online speculation
Photos of Trump appearing to nap in the Oval Office sparks ‘Dozy Don’ memes across social media

Brazil tornado leaves six dead, 750 injured in Rio Bonito do Iguacu

Brazil tornado leaves six dead, 750 injured in Rio Bonito do Iguacu
Southern Brazil in shock after deadly tornado as state of Parana declares emergency

Philippines braces for super Typhoon Fung-wong days after deadly storm

Philippines braces for super Typhoon Fung-wong days after deadly storm
The Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to tropical cyclones