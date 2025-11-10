BBC ex-CEO Deborah Turness issues first statement after resignation

BBC News’ outgoing CEO Deborah Turness has broke silence after resigning from her position following backlash of Donald Trump edited speech.
According to The Guardian, the outgoing CEO who resigned along with the director general, Tim Davie, on Sunday evening, said the following as she arrived at the BBC this morning in London,
“I would like to say it has been the privilege of my career to serve as the CEO of BBC News and to work with our brilliant team of journalists. I stepped down over the weekend because the buck stops with me. But I’d like to make one thing very clear, BBC News is not institutionally biased. That’s why it’s the world’s most trusted news provider.”
She was quoted as having said that “our journalists aren’t corrupt and I will stand by their journalism”.
Turness made her name as editor of ITV News, before moving to New York in 2013 to run the sprawling NBC News operation.
In 2021, Turness returned to ITN as chief executive. She has been the CEO of BBC News since 2022, overseeing BBC News and Current Affairs programming and having responsibility for a team of about 6,000 people.
Furthermore, the Culture, Media and Sport committee chair Caroline Dinenage has suggested that the outgoing BBC director Tim Davie ignored an internal dossier into bias at the BBC.
She said Davie “ignored” concerns raised in Michael Prescott’s report over the way the speech by Donald Trump was edited for Panorama.