Mike Tyson wins $1 million bet from Jake Paul after Taylor defeats Serrano

Mike Tyson wins $1 million bet from Jake Paul after Taylor defeats Serrano
Mike Tyson wins $1 million bet from Jake Paul after Taylor defeats Serrano

Jake Paul loses a $1 million bet to Mike Tyson after Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano in a thrilling trilogy fight.

According to BBC Sports, the Irish professional boxer in the third and final fight of the trilogy beat Serrano on Friday, July 11, at Madison Square Garden in New York to retain the undisputed junior welterweight title.

Two of the judges scored the fight 97-93 for Taylor, while one of the judges thought it was a tie, 95-95.

After winning the fight in front of the sold-out crowd, the former Irish footballer expressed, “We have made history three times. It is such a historic fight and a pleasure to share the ring with her. We are history makers forever."

“I thought I was boxing very smart and very well, and she wasn’t catching me with much tonight. But it’s always going to be a very close contest between myself and Amanda. I want to thank Amanda Serrano; what an amazing fighter,” she added.

Unlike their last year’s November fight, it was hard to raise questions on the final verdict, as Taylor dominated the fight smartly and very efficiently.

Serrano asserted that she tried to do something different by trying to keep distance and not to fight with the 39-year-old, as it did not work out in the previous two fights that she lost.

However, she accepted that it was all about working smarter, not harder, but it was not enough.

Mike Tyson wins $1 million bet from Jack Paul:

Former boxing legend Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, ahead of the Taylor and Serrano fight, made a $1 million and a dinner bet.

Tyson picked Taylor, and Paul chose Serrano, and now as the Irish star has won the fight, the influencer has to pay $1 million to Iron Mike.

Related
Read more : Sports

Diogo Jota, brother to receive special tribute in Liverpool’s first match since tragedy
Diogo Jota, brother to receive special tribute in Liverpool’s first match since tragedy
Diogo and his brother died when their car went off the road and caught fire in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo surprises fans with Fatal Fury exclusive game update
Cristiano Ronaldo surprises fans with Fatal Fury exclusive game update
This update will be available on platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Charles Leclerc gets candid Lewis Hamilton car concerns in Ferrari
Charles Leclerc gets candid Lewis Hamilton car concerns in Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's car is set to undergo significant changes after new technical regulations

Max Verstappen visits Red Bull factory: Team meetup or major decision ahead?
Max Verstappen visits Red Bull factory: Team meetup or major decision ahead?
The Dutch F1 driver marked an appearance to the factory just a day after Christian Horner's dismissal

Arsenal makes history: Offers £1m for Olivia Smith in major move

Arsenal makes history: Offers £1m for Olivia Smith in major move
Arsenal has made key decision to strengthen its position after Champions League success

Iga Swiatek powers into first Wimbledon final with dominant victory over Bencic
Iga Swiatek powers into first Wimbledon final with dominant victory over Bencic
Swiatek, who powered into her sixth Grand Slam final set up a final match against American Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova stuns world no. 1 Sabalenka to reach first Wimbledon final
Amanda Anisimova stuns world no. 1 Sabalenka to reach first Wimbledon final
Amanda Anisimova defeated defeated Aryna Sabalenka with scores of 6-4 4-6 6-4

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys lavish yacht getaway in Mallorca with partner Georgina
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys lavish yacht getaway in Mallorca with partner Georgina
Cristiano Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing new two-year contract