Mike Tyson wins $1 million bet from Jake Paul after Taylor defeats Serrano

Jake Paul loses a $1 million bet to Mike Tyson after Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano in a thrilling trilogy fight.
According to BBC Sports, the Irish professional boxer in the third and final fight of the trilogy beat Serrano on Friday, July 11, at Madison Square Garden in New York to retain the undisputed junior welterweight title.
Two of the judges scored the fight 97-93 for Taylor, while one of the judges thought it was a tie, 95-95.
After winning the fight in front of the sold-out crowd, the former Irish footballer expressed, “We have made history three times. It is such a historic fight and a pleasure to share the ring with her. We are history makers forever."
“I thought I was boxing very smart and very well, and she wasn’t catching me with much tonight. But it’s always going to be a very close contest between myself and Amanda. I want to thank Amanda Serrano; what an amazing fighter,” she added.
Unlike their last year’s November fight, it was hard to raise questions on the final verdict, as Taylor dominated the fight smartly and very efficiently.
Serrano asserted that she tried to do something different by trying to keep distance and not to fight with the 39-year-old, as it did not work out in the previous two fights that she lost.
However, she accepted that it was all about working smarter, not harder, but it was not enough.
Mike Tyson wins $1 million bet from Jack Paul:
Former boxing legend Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, ahead of the Taylor and Serrano fight, made a $1 million and a dinner bet.
Tyson picked Taylor, and Paul chose Serrano, and now as the Irish star has won the fight, the influencer has to pay $1 million to Iron Mike.