Wimbledon prize money 2025: Here's what players could earn from first round to final

The winner of Wimbledon 2025 is set to take home a massive prize money!

The male and female winners of Wimbledon singles will each get £3 million, which is more than the prize money given last year which was (£2,700,000).

Beside this, the total prize money for the whole tournament is £53.55 million and this amount is shared among all the rounds and matches in every competition.

It also includes prize money for players who played in the qualifying rounds of the men's and women's singles events.

The player who finishes runner-up in one of the Wimbledon singles events will earn £1.52 million ($2,051,480).

Also, other events in the tournament like doubles and mixed doubles also offer prize money but the amounts are much lower than the prize money for men's and women's singles matches.

On top of that, players don't receive money for every round they pass and only get the prize for the last round they reached before being knocked out.

Breakdown of prize money by round for men's and women's singles:

Exit in first round of qualifying: £15,500 ($20,919) 

Exit in second round of qualifying: £26,000 ($35,074) 

Exit in third round of qualifying: £41,500 ($55,997) 

Exit in first round: £66,000 ($89,034) 

Exit in second round: £99,000 ($133,551) 

Exit in third round: £152,000 ($204,048) 

Exit in fourth round: £240,000 ($323,760) 

Exit in quarter-finals: £400,000 ($539,600) 

Exit in semi-finals: £775,000 ($1,045,975) 

Runner-up: £1,520,000 ($2,051,480) 

Winner: £3,000,000 ($4,047,000)

Breakdown of prize money in other Wimbledon competitions:

Doubles: £680,000 (per team) ($917,320) 

Mixed doubles: £135,000 (per team) ($182,115) 

Wheelchair singles: £68,000 ($91,732) 

Wheelchair doubles: £30,000 (per team) ($40,470) 

Quad singles: £68,000 ($91,732) 

Quad doubles: £28,000 (per team) ($37,772)

