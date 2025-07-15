Mark Zuckerberg unveils massive billion-dollar plans for AI data centers

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has revealed his plans to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on artificial intelligence data centres.

According to Reuters, Meta CEO on Monday, July 14, said that his company will spend billions of dollars to develop massive centres for “superintelligence” in the United States.

The tech giant also vowed to make the first multi-gigawatt data centre, called Prometheus, online in 2026, adding that another centre dubbed Hyperion, which will handle up to five gigawatts of power, will come over several years.

The 41-year-old asserted that Prometheus will be built in Ohio, while Hyperion, which will be made online in 2030, will be developed in Louisiana.

The billionaire wrote on Facebook, “We're building multiple more titan clusters as well. Just one of these covers a significant part of the footprint of Manhattan.”

“Meta Superintelligence Labs will have industry-leading levels of compute and by far the greatest compute per researcher. I’m looking forward to working with the top researchers to advance the frontier!” he added.

Zuckerberg also claimed that they have enough capital from their business to complete this project.

It is worth noting that a social media company, Meta, that mainly generates its money from advertisement earned more than $160 billion in 2024.

