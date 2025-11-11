China bridge collapse halts major highway linking central China to Tibet

A section of a newly opened bridge in Sichuan province, China collapsed on a highway connecting central China to Tibet.
As per multiple reports, all the vehicles stuck near the bridge were safely removed by 11 pm and warning signs were placed in the area.
However, no one was injured in the bridge collapse but traffic has been directed and the affected section remain closed as official keep monitoring the area.
The Hongqi Bridge is about 758 meters long and finished earlier this year by the Sichuan Road & Bridge Group.
According to the reports, the bridge had only been in use for a few months before it was partially collapsed.
A widely shared video shows the bridge's approach collapsing with debris falling down the mountainside and into the river.
Dust filled the air as the bridge columns fell and the whole infrastructure was destroyed.
On Tuesday afternoon, worsening conditions on the mountainside caused landslides, which resulted in the collapse of the bridge's approach and the road surface.
Experts warn that the mountainous terrain and frequent landslides makes large infrastructure projects prone to instability.
The government has not yet announced when the highway will reopen and emergency services are still checking nearby sections for possible dangers.