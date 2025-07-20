Top health benefits of lotus seeds you must know

Top health benefits of lotus seeds you must know
Lotus seed, also known as fox nuts, is a beneficial dry fruit that offers a variety of health benefits.

They have been widely consumed for centuries for traditional purposes.

They are widely used all across the globe, especially in Asia. It is often used in traditional medicine to treat various types of health conditions, such as chronic diseases.

Essential benefits of Lotus seeds:

Improves digestion

Being rich in fibre content, Lotus seeds assist in maintaining our digestive health. It regulates appetite, controls untimely cravings, and promotes weight loss.

It also detoxifies the vital organs, such as the kidney and liver, alleviating food wastes and preventing their accumulation in the body.

Promotes Cardiovascular health

It consists of abundant magnesium content that helps in maintaining our heart health. Magnesium enhances the blood, oxygen and the flow of other nutrients.

So, Lotus seed significantly minimises the risks associated with ischemic heart diseases and other cardiac-related conditions.

Confers anti-ageing effects

Lotus seeds consist of L-isoaspartyl methyltransferase enzyme, which helps in maintaining the damaged proteins and boosts collagen synthesis in our body.

Notably, Lotus seeds are now being added to a range of cosmetic products to reverse the anti-ageing process, as they even help in removing the fine lines and wrinkles.

Improves sleep

Lotus seeds make it easier to sleep due to their antispasmodic effect, which calms the nerves and helps you to have improved sleep.

It also assists in vasodilation, dilation of vessels, and reduces depression and anxiety.

