A recent study revealed that restricted sugar consumption from pregnancy through the toddler years may significantly reduce the risk of several serious cardiac conditions.
For the study, researchers assessed data of over 63,000 British adults, most born to mothers who lived under sugar rationing in the early 1950s.
Previously, daily sugar was capped at under 40 grams per day for pregnant women and babies under the age of two could have no added sugar at all.
Researchers used electronic health records to track heart disease rates, and the results showed adults exposed to little or no sugar from conception to age 2 had:
- Adults Exposed to Sugar Rationing
- 20% lower odds for CVD
- 25% lower odds for heart attack
- 26% lower odds for heart failure
- 24% lower odds for atrial fibrillation
- 31% lower odds for stroke
- 27% lower odds for cardiovascular death
Scientists revealed the cardiac benefits of limiting sugar intake may stem in part from lower risks for diabetes and high blood pressure.
Furthermore, they revealed that these findings can’t prove cause and effect, they support current advice to reduce added sugar during pregnancy and early childhood.