New hope for menopause sufferers as FDA approves non-hormonal pill

FDA approves groundbreaking non-hormonal pill for menopause hot flash relief

  • By Bushra Saleem
Menopause sufferers got new hope to get relief from hot flashes after the Food and Drug Administration approved a new non-hormonal pill.

According to CNN, the US FDA this week approved the breakthrough non-hormonal pill, elinzanetant, to treat hot flashes and night flashes among menopausal women.

The pharma company Bayer on Friday announced that the new once-a-day medication for hot flashes will be available in the United States in the beginning of November.

Christine Roth, Bayer’s executive vice president of global product strategy and commercialisation, stated, “This FDA approval represents a bold step forward, our first hormone-free treatment for alleviating vasomotor symptoms of menopause. There is a need for more individualised approaches to menopause care, and Lynkuet addresses a significant gap in treatment options.”

The medication that will be helpful in treating moderate to severe HFs basically blocks vasomotor symptoms, brain chemicals responsible for night sweats and hot flashes among menopausal women.

It is worth noting that more than 80% of the women during menopause experience hot flashes.

Researcher Dr JoAnn Pinkerton noted, “More than a third of women experience disruptive menopausal symptoms that can persist for more than a decade, significantly impacting work, home and quality of life. Many symptomatic menopausal women continue to suffer without treatment and support.”

Researchers called FDA’s approval of elinzanetant “a bold step forward” that will help women in accessing a safe and effective way to get relief from hot flashes and night sweats, improving their mood and sleep.

