Texas Attorney General sues Kenvue over Tylenol, Autism claims

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced October 28, 2025, that he is filing a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and its spin-off Kenvue, alleging they failed to warn consumers regarding potential risks of consuming Tylenol during pregnancy.
The lawsuit claimed the companies withheld information associating the drug’s active ingredient, acetaminophen, which is an anti-pyretic, to ADHD and Autism, violating state consumer protection laws.
Furthermore, Paxton accused Johnson & Johnson of illegally transferring liability to Kenvue when it was derived in 2023 to protect assets from lawsuits.
Paxton said, “These corporations lied for decades, knowingly endangering millions to line their pockets.”
While addressing the accusations, the Tylenol manufacturer dismissed the claims, calling them “baseless,” maintaining that acetaminophen “is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women.”
Furthermore, the company stated that it will continue to defend itself and stand with the global medical community on the drug’s safety.
The lawsuit follows the mounting controversy after the US President Donald Trump associated Tylenol with Autism, contradicting the recent medical guidelines.
However, several studies revealed a possible connection, while others — including a 2024 Swedish study of 2 million children — found no evidence of increased risk.
Meanwhile, medical professionals continue to prescribe acetaminophen during pregnancy.