Health

Texas Attorney General sues Kenvue over Tylenol, Autism claims

Kenvue dismissed the claims, calling them 'baseless,' maintaining that acetaminophen 'is the safest pain reliever o'ption

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Texas Attorney General sues Kenvue over Tylenol, Autism claims
Texas Attorney General sues Kenvue over Tylenol, Autism claims

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced October 28, 2025, that he is filing a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and its spin-off Kenvue, alleging they failed to warn consumers regarding potential risks of consuming Tylenol during pregnancy.

The lawsuit claimed the companies withheld information associating the drug’s active ingredient, acetaminophen, which is an anti-pyretic, to ADHD and Autism, violating state consumer protection laws.

Furthermore, Paxton accused Johnson & Johnson of illegally transferring liability to Kenvue when it was derived in 2023 to protect assets from lawsuits.

Paxton said, “These corporations lied for decades, knowingly endangering millions to line their pockets.”

While addressing the accusations, the Tylenol manufacturer dismissed the claims, calling them “baseless,” maintaining that acetaminophen “is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women.”

Furthermore, the company stated that it will continue to defend itself and stand with the global medical community on the drug’s safety.

The lawsuit follows the mounting controversy after the US President Donald Trump associated Tylenol with Autism, contradicting the recent medical guidelines.

However, several studies revealed a possible connection, while others — including a 2024 Swedish study of 2 million children — found no evidence of increased risk.

Meanwhile, medical professionals continue to prescribe acetaminophen during pregnancy.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

New mpox strain raises concerns as authorities emphasize vaccination

New mpox strain raises concerns as authorities emphasize vaccination
Mpox is usually a mild illness, it can sometimes become serious

New hope for menopause sufferers as FDA approves non-hormonal pill

New hope for menopause sufferers as FDA approves non-hormonal pill
FDA approves groundbreaking non-hormonal pill for menopause hot flash relief

Can cavities and gum disease lead to brain disorders?

Can cavities and gum disease lead to brain disorders?
Individuals with cavities and gum disease are also likely to face a 36% increased risk of cardiac diseases

How drowsy driving may lead to fatal crashes?

How drowsy driving may lead to fatal crashes?
Experts underscored the significance of having a quality sleep for at least seven hours each night

Limiting sugar in early years of life may protect against cardiac disease

Limiting sugar in early years of life may protect against cardiac disease
Cardiac benefits of limiting sugar intake may stem in part from lower risks for diabetes and high blood pressure

mRNA COVID boosters may boost cancer treatment success, study

mRNA COVID boosters may boost cancer treatment success, study
Patients who received an mRNA COVID shot within 100 days of initiating immunotherapy lived longer

Tenor Health Foundation to buy three Commonwealth Health hospitals in Scranton

Tenor Health Foundation to buy three Commonwealth Health hospitals in Scranton
This significant move aims to protect the region’s healthcare infrastructure

Family stress during early-life may significantly increase psoriasis risk

Family stress during early-life may significantly increase psoriasis risk
Protecting young children from emotional stress and insecurity should be a priority, researchers said

FDA recalls over 140,000 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium: Check details

FDA recalls over 140,000 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium: Check details
Atorvastatin is a reductase inhibitor, or statin that can help clear the bloodstream of cholesterol to prevent fat accumulation

Any drinking may significantly increase blood pressure, study finds

Any drinking may significantly increase blood pressure, study finds
Results indicated women who stopped drinking recorded a drop of 0.8 mmHg systolic and 1.1 mmHg diastolic

Lead found in bubble tea: Hidden risks of trendy beverage

Lead found in bubble tea: Hidden risks of trendy beverage
Experts underscored that repeated exposure to lead can pose health risks over time

Starting hormone therapy early in Menopause may benefit your health

Starting hormone therapy early in Menopause may benefit your health
Researchers found that starting estrogen after menopause offered only slight benefits for cardiac health and breast cancer risk