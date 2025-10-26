How drowsy driving may lead to fatal crashes?

A recent survey revealed nearly half of US adults have driven while being extremely tired, which has significantly affected their ability to stay safe behind the wheel.
Driving in tiredness may turn out to be fatal due to a major risk and it is as deadly as drunk driving.
According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), 41% of adults said they had been so drowsy while driving that it caused disruption in their performance, including 50% of men and 33% of women.
Nearly adults aged 35 to 44 were most likely to report struggling to stay awake while driving, at 47%.
A sleep medicine physician and AASM spokesperson Dr. Andrea Matsumura stated, “Drowsy driving is a serious health and safety risk, and like drunk driving, it is completely avoidable.”
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety estimates that one in six fatal crashes involves a drowsy driver. Experts stress that the best defense is getting enough sleep — at least seven hours each night.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety projected that nearly one in six fatal crashes involves a drowsy driver.
Experts underscored the significance of having a quality sleep for at least seven hours each night which is the best for health as well.
Drivers are strongly recommended to avoid late-night trips, switch drivers on long journeys, and pull over for a nap if fatigue sets in.
Individuals working night shifts are encouraged to ask for a ride home.
“If you catch yourself drifting into another lane or nodding off, it’s time to pull over and get off the road,” Matsumura warned.