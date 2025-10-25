mRNA COVID boosters may boost cancer treatment success, study

A recent study revealed that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, may provide an amazing benefit for cancer patients by boosting the effectiveness of immunotherapy
According to a study published in the Nature, patients with cutting-edge lung or skin cancer who received an mRNA COVID shot within 100 days of initiating immunotherapy lived longer as compared to those who did not use it.
The mRNA molecule in the vaccines seems to “rev up” the immune system, making it more responsive to immunotherapy drugs that assist immune cells to recognise and attack tumours.
Lead researcher Dr. Adam Grippin of MD Anderson Cancer Center stated, “The vaccine acts like a siren to activate immune cells throughout the body.”
For the study, researchers assessed data from nearly 1,000 patients at MD Anderson, scientists discovered vaccinated patients saw better outcomes.
Overall survival rate significantly increased to a median of 37.3 months in contrast to the 20.6 months for unvaccinated patients, and three-year survival rates were 55.7% versus 30.8%. Lung and skin cancer patients both showed significant survival gains.
In contrast, non-mRNA vaccines such as pneumonia and flu shot showed no major benefits.
Experts revealed that these findings suggest that pairing existing mRNA vaccines with cancer immunotherapy could be an accessible, low-cost strategy while patient-specific mRNA cancer vaccines are currently under development.