Health

mRNA COVID boosters may boost cancer treatment success, study

Patients who received an mRNA COVID shot within 100 days of initiating immunotherapy lived longer

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
mRNA COVID boosters may boost cancer treatment success, study
mRNA COVID boosters may boost cancer treatment success, study

A recent study revealed that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, may provide an amazing benefit for cancer patients by boosting the effectiveness of immunotherapy

According to a study published in the Nature, patients with cutting-edge lung or skin cancer who received an mRNA COVID shot within 100 days of initiating immunotherapy lived longer as compared to those who did not use it.

The mRNA molecule in the vaccines seems to “rev up” the immune system, making it more responsive to immunotherapy drugs that assist immune cells to recognise and attack tumours.

Lead researcher Dr. Adam Grippin of MD Anderson Cancer Center stated, “The vaccine acts like a siren to activate immune cells throughout the body.”

For the study, researchers assessed data from nearly 1,000 patients at MD Anderson, scientists discovered vaccinated patients saw better outcomes.

Overall survival rate significantly increased to a median of 37.3 months in contrast to the 20.6 months for unvaccinated patients, and three-year survival rates were 55.7% versus 30.8%. Lung and skin cancer patients both showed significant survival gains.

In contrast, non-mRNA vaccines such as pneumonia and flu shot showed no major benefits.

Experts revealed that these findings suggest that pairing existing mRNA vaccines with cancer immunotherapy could be an accessible, low-cost strategy while patient-specific mRNA cancer vaccines are currently under development.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Tenor Health Foundation to buy three Commonwealth Health hospitals in Scranton

Tenor Health Foundation to buy three Commonwealth Health hospitals in Scranton
This significant move aims to protect the region’s healthcare infrastructure

Family stress during early-life may significantly increase psoriasis risk

Family stress during early-life may significantly increase psoriasis risk
Protecting young children from emotional stress and insecurity should be a priority, researchers said

FDA recalls over 140,000 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium: Check details

FDA recalls over 140,000 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium: Check details
Atorvastatin is a reductase inhibitor, or statin that can help clear the bloodstream of cholesterol to prevent fat accumulation

Any drinking may significantly increase blood pressure, study finds

Any drinking may significantly increase blood pressure, study finds
Results indicated women who stopped drinking recorded a drop of 0.8 mmHg systolic and 1.1 mmHg diastolic

Lead found in bubble tea: Hidden risks of trendy beverage

Lead found in bubble tea: Hidden risks of trendy beverage
Experts underscored that repeated exposure to lead can pose health risks over time

Starting hormone therapy early in Menopause may benefit your health

Starting hormone therapy early in Menopause may benefit your health
Researchers found that starting estrogen after menopause offered only slight benefits for cardiac health and breast cancer risk

Health Canada fixes error that affected thousands in Dental Care Plan

Health Canada fixes error that affected thousands in Dental Care Plan
Canadian government has begun to send notification to the affected people regarding the updates to their coverage

Researchers reveal side effects of antidepressants on physical health

Researchers reveal side effects of antidepressants on physical health
Scientists found agomelatine was associated with a 2.4kg weight loss, while maprotiline promoted weight gain up to 2kgs

Antidepressants ranked by impact on physical health for first time

Antidepressants ranked by impact on physical health for first time
A new study has categorised and ranked the most common antidepressants according to the different effects they have on physical health

91,000 pounds of frozen products recalled for Listeria risk

91,000 pounds of frozen products recalled for Listeria risk
Listeria symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle pain, confusion and more

Kenvue urges FDA to dismiss request for Tylenol's autism warning

Kenvue urges FDA to dismiss request for Tylenol's autism warning
FDA Commissioner clarified some studies reveal potential link between Tylenol and Autism, but no causal association has been proven

70% of US population struggles with obesity, new study reveals

70% of US population struggles with obesity, new study reveals
Almost 70% of US adults would be deemed obese based on new definition