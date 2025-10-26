Health

Can cavities and gum disease lead to brain disorders?

Individuals with cavities and gum disease are also likely to face a 36% increased risk of cardiac diseases

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Two recent studies revealed that cavities and gum disease may not only pose health threats on your mouth but may also affect your brain.

In the first study, researchers followed up to 6,000 adults for two decades and discovered those with both cavities and gum disease are at 86% increased risk of ischemic stroke and after considering age, smoking, and other factors.

These individuals are also likely to face a 36% increased risk of cardiac diseases in contrast to healthy people.

Meanwhile, the second study revealed that elderly individuals with gum disease were more likely to show signs of white matter damage on MRI scans of the brain.

Damage to this tissue may impair several abilities, depending on the region of the affected area, such as thinking, balance, memory, and coordination and has been associated with increased stroke risk.

Researchers reviewed scans from over 1100 participants and discovered those with gum diseases were nearly 56% more likely to have these white matter spotted called white matter hyperintensities that indicate abnormalities.

One author stated, “While more research is needed to understand this relationship, these findings add to growing evidence that keeping your mouth healthy may support a healthier brain.”

