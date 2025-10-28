Health

New mpox strain raises concerns as authorities emphasize vaccination

Mpox is usually a mild illness, it can sometimes become serious

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
New mpox strain raises concerns as authorities emphasize vaccination
New mpox strain raises concerns as authorities emphasize vaccination

A new strain, known as "clade Ib" is beginning to show signs of spreading in parts of Europe.

Considering this, UK health officials are advising gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men to get the mpox vaccine.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed a small number of this mpox strain in Spain, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, and the United States.

While mpox is usually a mild illness, it can sometimes become serious and UKHSA emphasizes that vaccination is the most effective way to protect against it.

"The ways in which we are seeing mpox continue to spread globally is a reminder to come forward for the vaccine, if you are eligible," said Dr Katy Sinka, head of sexually transmitted infections at UKHSA, as per BBC.

A recent UKHSA report warns that there is now a high risk that the clade I strain of mpox could be brought into the UK by travellers.

NHS recommends the mpox vaccine for anyone who has had or will have close contact with someone infected with mpox.

The virus can be transmitted from person to person through close contact, coughing or sneezing or by touching contaminated clothing, bedding or towels.

Symptoms of mpox:

Mpox typically causes skin rash or pus-filled sores that can last two to four weeks.

Other symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, tiredness and swollen lymph nodes.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

New hope for menopause sufferers as FDA approves non-hormonal pill

New hope for menopause sufferers as FDA approves non-hormonal pill
FDA approves groundbreaking non-hormonal pill for menopause hot flash relief

Can cavities and gum disease lead to brain disorders?

Can cavities and gum disease lead to brain disorders?
Individuals with cavities and gum disease are also likely to face a 36% increased risk of cardiac diseases

How drowsy driving may lead to fatal crashes?

How drowsy driving may lead to fatal crashes?
Experts underscored the significance of having a quality sleep for at least seven hours each night

Limiting sugar in early years of life may protect against cardiac disease

Limiting sugar in early years of life may protect against cardiac disease
Cardiac benefits of limiting sugar intake may stem in part from lower risks for diabetes and high blood pressure

mRNA COVID boosters may boost cancer treatment success, study

mRNA COVID boosters may boost cancer treatment success, study
Patients who received an mRNA COVID shot within 100 days of initiating immunotherapy lived longer

Tenor Health Foundation to buy three Commonwealth Health hospitals in Scranton

Tenor Health Foundation to buy three Commonwealth Health hospitals in Scranton
This significant move aims to protect the region’s healthcare infrastructure

Family stress during early-life may significantly increase psoriasis risk

Family stress during early-life may significantly increase psoriasis risk
Protecting young children from emotional stress and insecurity should be a priority, researchers said

FDA recalls over 140,000 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium: Check details

FDA recalls over 140,000 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium: Check details
Atorvastatin is a reductase inhibitor, or statin that can help clear the bloodstream of cholesterol to prevent fat accumulation

Any drinking may significantly increase blood pressure, study finds

Any drinking may significantly increase blood pressure, study finds
Results indicated women who stopped drinking recorded a drop of 0.8 mmHg systolic and 1.1 mmHg diastolic

Lead found in bubble tea: Hidden risks of trendy beverage

Lead found in bubble tea: Hidden risks of trendy beverage
Experts underscored that repeated exposure to lead can pose health risks over time

Starting hormone therapy early in Menopause may benefit your health

Starting hormone therapy early in Menopause may benefit your health
Researchers found that starting estrogen after menopause offered only slight benefits for cardiac health and breast cancer risk

Health Canada fixes error that affected thousands in Dental Care Plan

Health Canada fixes error that affected thousands in Dental Care Plan
Canadian government has begun to send notification to the affected people regarding the updates to their coverage