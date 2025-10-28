New mpox strain raises concerns as authorities emphasize vaccination

A new strain, known as "clade Ib" is beginning to show signs of spreading in parts of Europe.
Considering this, UK health officials are advising gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men to get the mpox vaccine.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed a small number of this mpox strain in Spain, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, and the United States.
While mpox is usually a mild illness, it can sometimes become serious and UKHSA emphasizes that vaccination is the most effective way to protect against it.
"The ways in which we are seeing mpox continue to spread globally is a reminder to come forward for the vaccine, if you are eligible," said Dr Katy Sinka, head of sexually transmitted infections at UKHSA, as per BBC.
A recent UKHSA report warns that there is now a high risk that the clade I strain of mpox could be brought into the UK by travellers.
NHS recommends the mpox vaccine for anyone who has had or will have close contact with someone infected with mpox.
The virus can be transmitted from person to person through close contact, coughing or sneezing or by touching contaminated clothing, bedding or towels.
Symptoms of mpox:
Mpox typically causes skin rash or pus-filled sores that can last two to four weeks.
Other symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, tiredness and swollen lymph nodes.