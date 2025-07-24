Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students

Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences after he pleaded guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022.
On Wednesday, July 23, the surviving roommates and families of the victims delivered emotional statements at the sentencing hearing in Boise.
Earlier this month, Bryan confessed to the murders of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Gonclaves as part of a plea deal that saved him from the death penalty.
The four students were killed at a home in Moscow, Idaho, during the early morning hours of November 13, 2022.
Bryan was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania six weeks later, with prosecutors sharing that if the case had gone to trial, they would have used DNA evidence that linked him to the crime scene and his online purchase history. The 30-year-old's motive still remains unknown.
Judge Steven Hippler also made an emotional statement before sentencing Bryan. He called the assailant a "faceless coward" while praising the families of victims for their courage to speak in the court.
Bryan Kohberger was then sentenced to four consecutive sentences of life without the possibility of parole and an additional 10 years in prison on the burglary charge.