Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students

Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students
Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life in prison for murders of Idaho students

Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences after he pleaded guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022.

On Wednesday, July 23, the surviving roommates and families of the victims delivered emotional statements at the sentencing hearing in Boise.

Earlier this month, Bryan confessed to the murders of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Gonclaves as part of a plea deal that saved him from the death penalty.

The four students were killed at a home in Moscow, Idaho, during the early morning hours of November 13, 2022.

Bryan was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania six weeks later, with prosecutors sharing that if the case had gone to trial, they would have used DNA evidence that linked him to the crime scene and his online purchase history. The 30-year-old's motive still remains unknown.

Judge Steven Hippler also made an emotional statement before sentencing Bryan. He called the assailant a "faceless coward" while praising the families of victims for their courage to speak in the court.

Bryan Kohberger was then sentenced to four consecutive sentences of life without the possibility of parole and an additional 10 years in prison on the burglary charge.

Related
Read more : World

Bryan Kohberger set to be sentenced in Idaho murder case after guilty plea

Bryan Kohberger set to be sentenced in Idaho murder case after guilty plea
Idaho university students' murder case to finally get closure after Bryan Kohberger's life sentence

World's top 10 most-spoken languages in 2025

World's top 10 most-spoken languages in 2025
World’s most spoken language has 2.5 times more non-native speakers than native speakers

UK plans to introduce two-hour screen time limit, curfews for children

UK plans to introduce two-hour screen time limit, curfews for children
UK technology secretary unveils new restricted social media plan for children

Barack Obama fires back at Trump over 2016 election 'treason' allegations

Barack Obama fires back at Trump over 2016 election 'treason' allegations
Donald Trump accuses Barack Obama of ‘treason’ and calls for prosecution over the 2016 election

Newly uncovered Epstein photos shed light on close relationship with Trump

Newly uncovered Epstein photos shed light on close relationship with Trump
Exclusive photos expose close ties between Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump

Hershey shocks consumer by hiking chocolate prices

Hershey shocks consumer by hiking chocolate prices
The chocolate-giant has decided to increase chocolate prices for a shocking reason

US exits UNESCO again over 'divisive social and cultural causes’

US exits UNESCO again over 'divisive social and cultural causes’
US withdrawal from UNESCO sparks concerns over global cultural influence

US Justice Department seeks Ghislaine Maxwell's testimony in Epstein case

US Justice Department seeks Ghislaine Maxwell's testimony in Epstein case
Department of Justice to meet Ghislaine Maxwell amid growing pressure for Epstein transparency