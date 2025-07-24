Epstein files controversy deepens after new revelation about Trump's name

Epstein files controversy intensified after a report revealed that it contains US President Donald Trump’s name.
According to CNN, Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier during a “routine briefing” on documents linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case said that the files contain his name.
A source familiar with the discussion told CNN that during a discussion regarding the Department of Justice finding from the child sex offender’s document in May, Bondi told the Republican president that his name appeared in the Epstein case files.
Although there is no evidence that Trump did anything wrong or that he already knew about Epstein’s criminal activities, the report sparked a lot of speculation.
The Trump administration is already under the radar for not releasing Epstein’s “client list” despite promises.
One of the White House officials said, “The White House is not surprised by this; Trump’s name was present in the binders that Bondi produced and handed out. The White House does not view this as groundbreaking or new or surprising at all.”
During the May meeting Bondi also revealed that the file also includes several high-profile names along with Trump. However, no proof of wrongdoing was found after investigations.
White House communications director Steven Cheung told CNN, “The fact is that the President kicked him (Epstein) out of his club for being a creep. This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media, just like the Obama Russiagate scandal, which President Trump was right about.”
Trump had a friendly relationship with Epstein in the past, and recently achieved photos revealed that the financier even attended his wedding to Marla Maples in 1993. However, their friendly ties soured in 2004, two years before the sex offender's first arrest.