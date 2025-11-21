World

Nathan Gill, ex-Reform UK leader sentenced after admitting pro-Russia bribes

Nathan Gill was a prominent member of the UKIP and Brexit Party groups led by Nigel Farage

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Nathan Gill, ex-Reform UK leader sentenced after admitting pro-Russia bribes
Nathan Gill, ex-Reform UK leader sentenced after admitting pro-Russia bribes

Nathan Gill, the former leader of Reform UK in Wales was sentence to 10 and a half year in prison after admitting he accepted bribes.

While serving as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP), Gill made statements supporting Russia and received about £40,000 in total.

Gill pleaded guilty to eight counts of bribery between December 6, 2018 and July 18, 2019.

He was a prominent member of the UKIP and Brexit Party groups led by Nigel Farage.

The Old Bailey court, Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said Gill misused his political position and damaged the public’s trust in democracy.

She added that Voloshyn was working on behalf of his close friend, Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk who supplied both the orders and the money involved.

The Met Police said investigations into "whether any other individuals have committed offences" are continuing, as per BBC.

Gill delivered pro-Russian statements both in European Parliament and on 112 Ukraine, a pro-Russian TV channel connected to Viktor Medvedchuk, an ally of Vladimir Putin.

He also took bribes to persuade other Members of the European Parliament to make similar statements.

Investigators were surprised when Gill suddenly pleaded guilty, though he has not revealed the motive behind his actions.

