World

Ukraine faces 'hardest moment in history' as Trump pushes peace plan

Zelenskyy warns of 'difficult choice' as US demands territory concessions in Peace Plan

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Ukraine faces hardest moment in history as Trump pushes peace plan
Ukraine faces 'hardest moment in history' as Trump pushes peace plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Ukraine risked losing its dignity and freedom, or Washington's backing, over a US peace plan that endorses key Russian demands, a proposal Donald Trump said Kyiv should accept within a week.

The US president told Fox News Radio he believed Thursday was an appropriate deadline for Kyiv to accept the plan, confirming what two sources told Reuters.

Trump later told reporters that time was short given the approaching winter and need to end the bloodshed and that Zelenskyy would have to approve the plan.

"He'll have to like it, and if he doesn't like it, then you know, they should just keep fighting, I guess," he added, "At some point he's going to have to accept something he hasn't accepted," Trump said.

Recalling their fractious February meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump added, "You remember right in the Oval Office, not so long ago, I said, 'You don't have the cards.'"

Washington's 28-point plan calls on Ukraine to cede territory, accept limits on its military and renounce ambitions to join NATO. It also contains some proposals Moscow may object to and requires its forces to pull back from some areas they have captured, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces surprise resignation after Trump clash

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces surprise resignation after Trump clash
Marjorie Taylor Greene to leave Congress, citing 'hurtful and hateful' primary battle with Trump

Mamdani receives Trump’s praise after first meeting, signals perspective shift?

Mamdani receives Trump’s praise after first meeting, signals perspective shift?
Donald Trump allows NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to call him ‘fascist’ after first White House meeting

UK records coldest night of autumn with record low temperatures

UK records coldest night of autumn with record low temperatures
The UK suffered the coldest night of autumn this year with freezing temperatures widely recorded

Nathan Gill, ex-Reform UK leader sentenced after admitting pro-Russia bribes

Nathan Gill, ex-Reform UK leader sentenced after admitting pro-Russia bribes
Nathan Gill was a prominent member of the UKIP and Brexit Party groups led by Nigel Farage

Which US degrees lost 'professional' status and why it matters?

Which US degrees lost 'professional' status and why it matters?
Here's the full list of degrees which are no longer considered 'professional' under Trump’s administration

Bitcoin price falls dramatically in biggest monthly drop since 2022

Bitcoin price falls dramatically in biggest monthly drop since 2022
Bitcoin has dropped sharply despite government support and growing institutional interest

Indian Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, pilot killed

Indian Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, pilot killed
The 2025 Dubai Airshow has drawn over 148,000 visitors and exhibitors from 1,500 companies

Men impersonating India's central bank officials steal $800,000 in bewildering heist

Men impersonating India's central bank officials steal $800,000 in bewildering heist
A group of men pulled off $800,000 heist after posing as Reserve Bank of India officials

Fire prompts evacuations at COP30 summit in Brazil

Fire prompts evacuations at COP30 summit in Brazil
13 people are treated for smoke inhalation after the UN climate talks were disrupted by fire

Bangladesh hit by 5.7 magnitude quake, killing three and injuring several

Bangladesh hit by 5.7 magnitude quake, killing three and injuring several
Earthquake jolts Bangladesh, causing damage to infrastucture and tremors felt in eastern India

Biggest natural disasters of 2025 that caused massive destruction

Biggest natural disasters of 2025 that caused massive destruction
As 2025 comes to an end, here are the 10 natural disasters that shook the world this year

Mexico's Fatima Bosch crowned Miss Universe 2025 after dramatic walkout

Mexico's Fatima Bosch crowned Miss Universe 2025 after dramatic walkout
The 74th Miss Universe has been announced in Thailand after a glittering and controversial competition