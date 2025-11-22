World

Mamdani receives Trump's praise after first meeting, signals perspective shift?

Donald Trump allows NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to call him ‘fascist’ after first White House meeting

  By Bushra Saleem
Mamdani receives Trump’s praise after first meeting, signals perspective shift?
United States President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani have held talks in the White House, expressing their hope for a productive and cordial relationship despite their history of mutual criticism.

Speaking to the press after their discussion on Friday, Trump praised Mamdani, the Muslim politician whom he once tarred as a “jihadist” and threatened to strip him of his US citizenship, for his successful campaign and emphasis on cost-of-living issues, Al Jazeera reported.

“We’ve just had a great meeting, a really productive meeting. We have one thing in common: we want this city of ours that we love to do very well,” said Trump, who grew up in New York, adding that Mamdani had run an “incredible race” and beat his rivals “easily.”

“I appreciated the meeting with the president, and as he said, it was a productive meeting focused on a place of shared admiration and love, which is New York City,” responded Mamdani, saying he discussed issues in areas such as rent, utilities and groceries.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist who embraced New York’s status as a community made up of people from around the world and offered a firm defence of Palestinian rights, is politically at odds with Trump, whose nativist politics have depicted immigrants as a dangerous internal threat and previously pushed for a ban on Muslims entering the US.

