UK records coldest night of autumn with record low temperatures

  • By Fatima Nadeem
The UK experienced its coldest night of the autumn season with widespread freezing temperatures.

Seven yellow weather warning were issued across the country to alert people about icy conditions.

According to Sky News, temperatures plummeted to -12.6C (9F) in Scotland, -7.8C (17F) in England, -7.2C (19F) in Wales and -6C (21F) in Northern Ireland in the early hours of Friday, November 21.

Forecaster Simon Partridge explained that the cold weather was mainly caused by a small area of high pressure moving across the Uk overnight.

The lowest temperatures were measured at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands with other cold spots in Trawsgoed, Ceredigion and Rostherne, Cheshire.

The cold weather caused more school closures in many areas while drivers were urged to take care on the roads due to frosty conditions.

"Friday is really the end of the really cold weather as things turn back to average by the time we get into the weekend," meteorologist Simon Partridge said.

The yellow weather warnings for icy conditions across much of England, Wales and Scotland were predicted to be lifted by the afternoon.

Meanwhile, pedestrians were urged to stick to pavements along main roads while cyclists were told to ride on the main roads as these surfaces are likely to be less icy and safer than side street or paths.

