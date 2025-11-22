Marjorie Taylor Greene announces surprise resignation after Trump clash

World

  • By Bushra Saleem
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a one-time MAGA ally who has turned into a fierce critic of Donald Trump, has unexpectedly announced she is resigning from Congress.

According to Sky News, Greene’s relationship with the president has deteriorated in recent months, and she had vocally campaigned for the justice department to release all of its files concerning the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump has been fiercely critical about Greene on Truth Social - describing her as a "lunatic."

In a statement posted on X, she wrote, "Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for."

Greene went on to confirm her last day in office will be on January 5, with Trump telling ABC that it is "great news for the country."

The hard-right Republican was one of the most aggressive spokespeople for the Make America Great Again movement - and had become infamous for her combative encounters with journalists.

