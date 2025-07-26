Massive fire near UNLV campus destroys two-story strip mall

Massive fire near UNLV campus destroys two-story strip mall
A horrific fire engulfed a two-story strip mall near the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), damaging at least eight businesses.

Witnesses on the ground reported the fire around 8:12 a.m. in the 4600 block of Maryland Parkway, after seeing smoke emanating from an area near the UNLV campus.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone stated that they called a third alarm, requesting up to 125 personnel to respond, and firefighters are busy extinguishing the fire.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials helped with traffic control and the evacuation of surrounding buildings.

The massive fire has severely damaged at least eight businesses, including a US Post Office.

However, no injuries have been reported yet as a result of the massive blaze.

Touchstone stated that investigators are still probing the actual cause of the fire, but firefighters received reports that it may have ignited in the backside of the building.

Investigators will have to assess the entire damaged building and likely bring dogs to inspect the area, according to the deputy chief.

It remains unclear if the building will have to be demolished, depending on the intensity of damage, Touchstone added.

