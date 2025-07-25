UK weather to hit 31°C again as August approaches

Weather models predicted that the UK is likely to experience another burst of scorching summer heat as August starts, with several regions forecast to hit 31°C.

Data from WX Charts suggested that temperatures on Tuesday, 5 August, could spike to 31°C in various regions of London, the South East and the East of England.

Areas like Bedfordshire, Hampshire, and Dorset are likely to experience a rise of 30°C.

The recent warning comes after prolonged unstable weather that included flash floods, torrential rain accompanied by strong winds and a brief tornado in County Durham.

The forecast further indicates drier conditions in the southern region.

The Met Office released a statement, which reads, "A weather regime dominated by westerly winds is likely at first."

"This will likely bring rain and showers at times, interspersed with periods of more settled weather," the statement added.

Temperatures are likely to be average overall, but with some warmer periods expected in the south.

The extended outlook indicates further heat in mid-August.

The summer has already experienced a series of heatwaves, with temperature soared to 35.8°C in Faversham, Kent, on 1 July.

Though the ongoing weeks have brought a significant shift with cooler weather, meteorologists hint that a return to summer warmth is just around the corner.

