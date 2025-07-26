Gregg Wallace issues first statement after MasterChef sacking

Gregg Wallace broke silence after his sacking from MasterChef following misconduct allegations.
According to BBC, the former MasterChef host, who was fired after allegedly inappropriate behaviour, apologised publicly while insisting that he is not “a groper, a sex pest, or a flasher.”
In an emotional interview with The Sun, he not only defended himself but also sacked co-host John Torode.
The English broadcaster was fired from the cooking show after a report confirmed 45 out of 83 allegations, including unwanted physical touch and being partially undressed, while the co-host was fired for using "an extremely offensive racist term."
He told The Sun, “I know I have said things that offended people... I understand that now, and to anyone I have hurt, I am so sorry. I don't expect anyone to have any sympathy with me, but I don't think I am a wrong 'un.”
While defending Torode, the British entrepreneur and writer added, “I've known John for 30 years, and he is not a racist. There is no way that man is a ¬racist. No way. And my sympathies go out to John because I don't want anybody to go through what I've been through."
Wallace also became tearful during the interview while recalling how the investigation affected his family when he was linked to serious offenders like Jimmy Savile and Huw Edwards in the news.
Notably, an independent law firm conducted an investigation against Wallace last year after BBC News reported about misconduct claims. Since then, more than 50 people have shared misconduct experiences with him.