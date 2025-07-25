Three miners successfully rescued after two days in collapsed Canada mine

Three workers who were trapped in a remote northern British Columbia mine have been successfully rescued and are being reunited with family after two days.

While speaking to local media, mine operator Newmont stated the three men were safe and "in good health and spirits."

The trio was safely brought back at around 10:40 pm local time on Thursday.

The three men were trapped for more than 60 hours underground by two rockfalls of debris 20m to 30m (65ft to 100ft) long and 7m to 8m high, following the collapse of the Red Chris mine on Tahltan Nation territory.

The men named Kevin Coumbs, Darien Maduke and Jesse Chubaty were trapped in a steel refuge bay, having access to enough basic essentials such as water, food and oxygen for 16 people.

To note, workers' families had been informed about the rescue at Red Chris.

The three miners were employed at the mine as contractors for BC-based drilling firm Hy-Tech Drilling.

The first cave-in happened on Tuesday, when an area of ground in the mine collapsed near an area in which the trio were working, as Newmont previously mentioned.

The trio successfully moved to a sealed area underground before a second collapse on Wednesday, increasing the challenges, Newmont added.

Later on, officials tried to rebuild connections with the trapped miners before the rescue mission occurred.

Production at the mine was stopped during the rescue operation.

