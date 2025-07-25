Man arrested nearly 30 years after brutal murder of woman in Scotland

A man has been taken into custody in relation to the death of Shona Stevens, a woman who was attacked and severely injured in 1994 near her home in Irvine, Scotland.

She was 31 years old when she died in the hospital after being discovered on a wooden path.

Police Scotland said on Friday that a 67-year-old man has been arrested in relation to her death, as per Sky News.

As per the outlet, Stevens, who had one child was last seen walking near her some after shopping on the afternoon of November 10.

Just ten minutes later, she was discovered badly injured and despite being under observation, her injuries were so severe that she passed away three days later.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Gillies, senior investigating officer on the case, said in a statement, noting, "I would like to thank the members of the local community who assisted us in our enquiries."

He added, "I am grateful for their information and input which contributed to our investigation."

As per the reports, the police and the victim's family have made another public request for any information that might help solve the case.

This new appeal followed a previous one made in 2021.

