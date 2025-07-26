Sara Rodriguez becomes first entrant to join Wisconsin 2026 governor race

Sara Rodriguez becomes first entrant to join Wisconsin 2026 governor race
Sara Rodriguez has announced that she joining the Wisconsin 2026 governor race.

According to AP, the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin on Friday, July 25, became the first entrant to enter in the race for the governor of the mid-western US state to replace retiring Gov. Tony Evers.

Former state legislator vowed to expand healthcare facilities and rise public school teacher’s salaries.

Rodriguez said in a video, “We’ve got a maniac in the White House. His tariffs are killing our farmers and his policies are hurting our kids. Next, our legislature refuses to expand Medicaid, even though 41 other states have done it.”

“With a Democratic governor, we can finally expand Medicaid and boost our healthcare workforce, strengthen our farms, unions, and small businesses, fund our public schools, and give teachers the raise they’ve earned. That’s the right path.” She added.

The 50-year-old also citicised US President Donald Trump and called him a “maniac in the White House.”

Rodriguez has been lieutenant governor since 2023, after previously serving one two-year term in the state Assembly representing suburban Milwaukee, where she lives. She won a seat that had been under Republican control for years.

